Défi Vélo Parkinson 2026 !

Défi Vélo Parkinson Québec in person on August 23, 2025!
CA$60
Would you like to join us on August 23? Enjoy a festive day by riding one of our three amazing routes! The registration fee covers administrative costs, including the 2025 jersey, snacks, and much more.
Défi Vélo Parkinson Québec Virtual Edition
CA$50
Do you want to take on the Défi Vélo at your own pace, close to home, on a date, distance, and route of your choice? This option is for you! Your registration includes the current edition jersey as well as shipping costs.
