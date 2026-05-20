Download Adap.t Arts Module

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How about a different approach to mental health? That’s what we’re proposing in our complementary activities module. Discover easy to facilitate and accessible art activities that allow you to use creative thinking to open dialogue and foster the development of personal and social skills such as self-esteem, stress management and problem solving.
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