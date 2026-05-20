Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Filiale de Montréal

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Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Filiale de Montréal

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Download Adap.t Arts Module

Module+ Expressing Myself Through Art item
Module+ Expressing Myself Through Art
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How about a different approach to mental health? That’s what we’re proposing in our complementary activities module. Discover easy to facilitate and accessible art activities that allow you to use creative thinking to open dialogue and foster the development of personal and social skills such as self-esteem, stress management and problem solving. 

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