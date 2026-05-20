Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Filiale de Montréal

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Association canadienne pour la santé mentale Filiale de Montréal

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Download Adap.t Module 5

Module 5. Controlling your Internal Dialogue item
Module 5. Controlling your Internal Dialogue
Gratuit

What kind of impact can the words we repeat to ourselves, often unconsciously, have? This module, which takes up elements from the previous themes, allows students to make the connection between their thoughts, emotions and behaviours. They also discover how to regain control over their perceptions and adopt a comprehensive approach with themselves.

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