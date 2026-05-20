Download Adap.t Module 5

Organisé par
À propos de cet événement
What kind of impact can the words we repeat to ourselves, often unconsciously, have? This module, which takes up elements from the previous themes, allows students to make the connection between their thoughts, emotions and behaviours. They also discover how to regain control over their perceptions and adopt a comprehensive approach with themselves.
$
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100 % de votre achat va à notre mission!