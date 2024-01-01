Avril 2024 - Kalaripayattu

Viens découvrir le Kalaripayattu!

19h00 à 20h30





Né au Kerala, au Sud-Ouest de l'Inde, le Kalaripayattu est l'un des plus vieux arts martiaux ayant survécu. La légende dit que le Bodhidarma pratiquait le Kalaripayattu; lors de son pèlerinage en Asie, au cours duquel il a diffusé le Bouddhisme, il aurait également enseigné cet art martial lors de ses différentes haltes. Le mélange entre le Kalaripayattu et les formes de combat locales auraient donné naissance aux arts martiaux que l'on connait aujourd'hui. C'est une discipline complète qui marie spiritualité, méditation et respiration aux formes plus complexes de combat à mains nues, avec baton ou encore couteaux. Pas d'inquiétude, pour ce cours on n'utilisera que les mains !



Votre enseignant

Débutant les arts martiaux dès son plus jeune âge, Axel découvre le Kalaripayattu à 12 ans avec son Gurukhal Vinod à Barcelone, en Espagne. En 2011 il commence à enseigner cet art martial et commence aussi à faire des prestations de Kalaripayattu. Aujourd'hui, il veut partager son apprentissage avec vous.





Come discover Kalarippayattu !

7-8:30pm





Born in Kerala, in the southwest of India, Kalarippayattu is one of the oldest surviving martial arts. Legend has it that the Bodhidharma practiced Kalarippayattu and that he also taught it at various stops on his Pilgrimage to Asia, during which he spread Buddhism. The mixture between Kalarippayattu and the local forms of combat is said to have given birth to the martial arts that we know today. It is a integral discipline that marries spirituality, meditation and breathing with complex forms of combat involving bare hands, sticks or knives. Don't worry - we'll only use our hands for this class !



Your teacher

Beginning martial arts at a young age, Axel discovered Kalaripayattu at 12 years old with his Gurukhal Vinod in Barcelona, Spain. In 2011, he starts teaching this martial art and also starts to do exhibitions of kalaripayattu. Today, he wants to share his learning with you.