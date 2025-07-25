auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: approximately $200 + 1 gift card. Offer this basket full of wonders to your feline companions! The contents of this lot will undoubtedly make cats happy!
Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Mondou
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: approximately $200 + 1 gift card. Offer this basket full of wonders to your canine companions! The contents of this lot will undoubtedly make their pooches happy!
Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Mondou
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Painting on canvas.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $1,500. La Patte Web Package:
The website will be custom-designed and will consist of four main pages or a single landing page.
Additional options (shop, blog, reservations, etc.) will be possible once the auction is over. Additional fees ($50/hour) will be donated to the organization. For any questions and to view the portfolio: [email protected]
Offered by Agence hifidelity
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$100 Value. Designed for energetic dogs with powerful jaws, the Cowboy Box includes durable, bite-resistant toys.
Shipping by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm.
Brought to you by Woof Pack - Woof Pack is a monthly subscription box for your four-legged friend!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $100. The Vacation Box transforms your living room into a beach paradise with themed plush toys that are as cute as they are fun (variable toys). All topped off with famous 100% natural treats, made in Canada.
Delivery by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm everything.
Offered by Woof Pack - Woof Pack is a monthly subscription box for your four-legged friend!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $110. Large dog kit = interactive bowl + bubble pit martingale + bubble pit harness.
Delivery by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm everything.
Donations from a volunteer + Pitou Minou & Compagnon Mascouche Nord
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $80.
- $50 Uber Eats gift card
- 1 glass
- 1 bottle cap
- 1 metal straw
Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Nancy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $65.
- SAQ gift cards of $10 + $25
- 1 glass
- 1 bottle cap
- 1 metal straw
Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Nancy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $77.03.
- 1 Tropical Moment 120 ml candle (cantaloupe, raspberry & coconut)
- 1 "Blossom" glass
- 1 Moment in the Flowers mist (hibiscus & cherry blossom)
- 1 Just for Me Moment mini bouquet (carnation, lagurus, pampas de lima, oat & limonium)
Free delivery offered by the company.
Offered by lovli.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $82.67.
- Luxury Candle Just for Me - Cactus Flower & Fig. This candle was created to remind you of the importance of spoiling yourself and giving yourself well-deserved moments of well-being.
- This bouquet is reminiscent of sunny vacation days and brings a beautiful energy to your space. Palm, pincushion, eucalyptus parvifolia, oat, yarrow and carnation. Vase not included.
Free shipping offered by the company.
Offered by lovli.ca
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $40. Unique products created for this silent auction by one of our adopters! 150 x 130 cm blanket and orange mug with a photo of Mayday.
Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Nancy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$30 value. Categorized by injury. First aid kit easy to store in your car, backpack, or suitcase. Ideal for family, home, and sports.
Package to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Équipement SH
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $30. Set of 3 seaside-themed dog toys. Give this adorable trio to your little one for guaranteed fun!
Set to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Équipement SH
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Package to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.
Offered by Équipement SH
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $50. This bucket contains a total of 11 dog toys to keep your little one busy!
Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal).
Offered by Équipement SH
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift certificate in the form of a promo code
Offered by Le graveur des bois
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift certificate in the form of a promo code
Offered by Le graveur des bois
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $61.95.
-A diluted all-purpose cleaner with coconut and sunflower that works wonders on stainless steel, floors, cabinets, bathrooms... just about everything except windows.
-5 mini sizes of our Odor Chasers available in our 5 signature fragrances
-1 bowl cake to clean our little ones' dishes in an eco-friendly way while avoiding cross-contamination by having a soap just for them!
Free delivery offered by the company.
Offered by J'habite chez mon chat
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Free delivery offered by the company.
Offered by Savonnerie des Diligences
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $60. Treat yourself to a restaurant from a wide selection via the Uber Eats app. The card comes with a unique keychain from our little Rebel.
Free shipping via Canada Post
Courtesy of Nancy
auctionV2.input.startingBid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value of $50. This Mondou gift card will be delivered to the prize winner by Canada Post with no delivery charges.
Gift card sent free of charge by Canada Post.
Offered by Josée Dufresne, mortgage broker
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing