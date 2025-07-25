eventClosed

Silent auction - Save Rebel

Mondou Cat Kit
CA$80

Value: approximately $200 + 1 gift card. Offer this basket full of wonders to your feline companions! The contents of this lot will undoubtedly make cats happy!


Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Mondou

Mondou Dog Kit
CA$80

Value: approximately $200 + 1 gift card. Offer this basket full of wonders to your canine companions! The contents of this lot will undoubtedly make their pooches happy!


Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Mondou

Mayday painting
CA$50

Painting on canvas.

Lots of jewelry and accessories
CA$35

Value. Jewelry Kit: - 1 pair of turtle earrings - 2 semi-precious stone bracelets - 1 Mission Mayday necklace - 1 bookmark - 1 coconut lip balm.
Creation of a personalized website
CA$500

Value of $1,500. La Patte Web Package:

The website will be custom-designed and will consist of four main pages or a single landing page.


Additional options (shop, blog, reservations, etc.) will be possible once the auction is over. Additional fees ($50/hour) will be donated to the organization. For any questions and to view the portfolio: [email protected]


Offered by Agence hifidelity

Woof Pack surprise box #1
CA$50

$100 Value. Designed for energetic dogs with powerful jaws, the Cowboy Box includes durable, bite-resistant toys.


Shipping by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm.


Brought to you by Woof Pack - Woof Pack is a monthly subscription box for your four-legged friend!

Woof Pack surprise box #2
CA$50

Value of $100. The Vacation Box transforms your living room into a beach paradise with themed plush toys that are as cute as they are fun (variable toys). All topped off with famous 100% natural treats, made in Canada.


Delivery by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm everything.


Offered by Woof Pack - Woof Pack is a monthly subscription box for your four-legged friend!

2 scented candles
CA$35

$69 value. Two local candles from the Summer 2025 season with captivating scents: hibiscus for the first, and lime, basil, and mandarin for the second. Free delivery offered by the company. Offered by Feu&Co.
Small Dog Kit (Adjustable)
CA$50

$90 Value. Small Canine Kit = Interactive Bowl + Bubble Pit Martingale + Bubble Pit Harness. Delivery by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm everything. Donations from a volunteer + Pitou Minou & Compagnon Mascouche Nord
Medium Dog Kit (Adjustable)
CA$55

$100 Value. Medium Canine Kit = Interactive Bowl + Bubble Pit Martingale + Bubble Pit Harness. Delivery by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm everything. Donations from a volunteer + Pitou Minou & Compagnon Mascouche Nord
Large Dog Kit (Adjustable)
CA$60

Value of $110. Large dog kit = interactive bowl + bubble pit martingale + bubble pit harness.


Delivery by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm everything.


Donations from a volunteer + Pitou Minou & Compagnon Mascouche Nord

$75 Tattoo Certificate
CA$40

$75 value. Gift certificate for a custom tattoo or flash. Appointment to be scheduled with the tattoo artist within one year of the auction in Montreal (La shop CHAOS). Certificate sent by email. Offered by Pinpin Tattoos (Pascale)
Uber Eats $50 Gift Card + Accessories item
Uber Eats $50 Gift Card + Accessories
CA$45

Value of $80.
- $50 Uber Eats gift card
- 1 glass
- 1 bottle cap
- 1 metal straw


Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Nancy

SAQ gift cards $35 + accessories item
SAQ gift cards $35 + accessories
CA$35

Value of $65.
- SAQ gift cards of $10 + $25
- 1 glass
- 1 bottle cap
- 1 metal straw


Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Nancy

Lovli Summer Moments Box
CA$40

Value of $77.03.
- 1 Tropical Moment 120 ml candle (cantaloupe, raspberry & coconut)
- 1 "Blossom" glass
- 1 Moment in the Flowers mist (hibiscus & cherry blossom)
- 1 Just for Me Moment mini bouquet (carnation, lagurus, pampas de lima, oat & limonium)


Free delivery offered by the company.


Offered by lovli.ca

Luxury Candle and Tropical Moment Bouquet
CA$45

Value of $82.67.
- Luxury Candle Just for Me - Cactus Flower & Fig. This candle was created to remind you of the importance of spoiling yourself and giving yourself well-deserved moments of well-being.
- This bouquet is reminiscent of sunny vacation days and brings a beautiful energy to your space. Palm, pincushion, eucalyptus parvifolia, oat, yarrow and carnation. Vase not included.


Free shipping offered by the company.


Offered by lovli.ca

Dental care kit
CA$25

$46 Value. Set includes a 90 ml cranberry dental gel, a medium bag of dental sticks, and a double-headed toothbrush. Everything you need to take care of your faithful companion's teeth! Free shipping from the company.
Grooming session and accessories
CA$55

$90 value. A dog grooming session at Chico Lavaltrie, with home accessories: 50 x 100 cm "Rebel" towel + "Rebel" brush + licking mat. You will be put in touch with the groomer to schedule an appointment. Accessories will be delivered by GLS, at your expense. Offered by Nancy and Julie Paquette, groomers at Chico Lavaltrie.
1 mug + 1 Mission Mayday blanket item
1 mug + 1 Mission Mayday blanket
CA$20

Value of $40. Unique products created for this silent auction by one of our adopters! 150 x 130 cm blanket and orange mug with a photo of Mayday.


Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Nancy

Gift Card #1 Miss Italia $25
CA$15

$25 value. Revisit the flavors of Italy with these restaurants on Montreal's South Shore (Saint-Lambert and Saint-Basile-le-Grand). Free shipping via Canada Post
Gift Card #2 Miss Italia $25
CA$15

$25 value. Revisit the flavors of Italy with these restaurants on Montreal's South Shore (Saint-Lambert and Saint-Basile-le-Grand). Free shipping via Canada Post
First Aid Kit
CA$15

$30 value. Categorized by injury. First aid kit easy to store in your car, backpack, or suitcase. Ideal for family, home, and sports.


Package to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Équipement SH


Dog toy set
CA$15

Value of $30. Set of 3 seaside-themed dog toys. Give this adorable trio to your little one for guaranteed fun!


Set to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Équipement SH

1.183L Lunch Box Set
CA$30

$60 value. Removable ice packs. Adjustable configuration with 3 or 4 compartments. BPA-free, microwave-safe, and dishwasher-safe.


Package to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal) or delivered by GLS at your expense. You will receive an email to confirm your choice.


Offered by Équipement SH

Chuckit! Dog Bucket
CA$25

Value of $50. This bucket contains a total of 11 dog toys to keep your little one busy!


Lot to be picked up during the week in Montreal (Plateau Mont-Royal).


Offered by Équipement SH

$25 Gift Card #1 Le graveur des bois
CA$15

$25 Value. Electronic Gift Card. Fast, secure, and a gift everyone will appreciate. See products: legraveurdesbois.com


Gift certificate in the form of a promo code


Offered by Le graveur des bois

$25 Gift Card #2 Le graveur des bois
CA$15

$25 Value. Electronic Gift Card. Fast, secure, and a gift everyone will appreciate. See products: legraveurdesbois.com


Gift certificate in the form of a promo code


Offered by Le graveur des bois

Discovery Box J'habite chez mon chat
CA$35

Value of $61.95.

-A diluted all-purpose cleaner with coconut and sunflower that works wonders on stainless steel, floors, cabinets, bathrooms... just about everything except windows.

-5 mini sizes of our Odor Chasers available in our 5 signature fragrances

-1 bowl cake to clean our little ones' dishes in an eco-friendly way while avoiding cross-contamination by having a soap just for them!


Free delivery offered by the company.


Offered by J'habite chez mon chat

Beautiful Creatures Soaps
CA$60

$115 Value. New Collection: Soaps in a Wooden Storage Box.
- Baby Raccoon
- Beautiful Cougar
- Handsome Buck
- Mr. Moss
- Mischievous Otter
- Dashing Beaver
- Elegant Fox
- Baby Owl
- Epic Cuddle
- Louve de l'aube.


Free delivery offered by the company.


Offered by Savonnerie des Diligences

$50 Uber Eats Gift Card + Rebel Keychain
CA$30

Value: $60. Treat yourself to a restaurant from a wide selection via the Uber Eats app. The card comes with a unique keychain from our little Rebel.


Free shipping via Canada Post


Courtesy of Nancy

Dog photo session
CA$70

$120 value. Photo shoot with our official photographer, who works wonders! This includes an outdoor meeting in Greater Montreal and the editing of 6 photos afterwards. Certificate sent by email. Offered by Roxane Ducharme Photo
Mondou $50 gift card item
Mondou $50 gift card item
Mondou $50 gift card
CA$25

Value of $50. This Mondou gift card will be delivered to the prize winner by Canada Post with no delivery charges.


Gift card sent free of charge by Canada Post.


Offered by Josée Dufresne, mortgage broker

