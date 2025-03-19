48e groupe scout les Rassembleurs de St-Élie
Encan silencieux Souper spagh 2025
Lot 1:
CA$80
4 billets: Mario Jean
Lot 2
CA$80
2 billets Mario Jean
Lot 3
CA$120
4 billets Alain Choquette
Lot 4
CA$150
4 billets: Maxime Martin
Lot 5
CA$75
2 billets: Maxime Martin
Lot 6
CA$100
4 billets Jean-Thomas Jobin
Lot 7
CA$100
4 billets: Jean-Thomas
Lot 8
CA$75
4 billets: Marc Dupré
Lot 9
CA$70
2 billets: Marc Dupré
Lot 10
CA$145
4 billets: Mike Ward
Lot 11
CA$110
Antirouille
Lot 12
CA$1
Antirouille Métropolitain
Lot 13
CA$66
1 gallon de sirop d'érable
Lot 14
CA$70
1 gallon de sirop d'érable
Lot 15
CA$65
1 gallon de sirop d'érable
Lot 16
CA$37
Mèche étagée
Lot 17
CA$12
Mèche étagée
Lot 18
CA$15
Mèche étagée
Lot 19
CA$80
Conférence sur huile et vinaigre
Lot 20
CA$175
Fauteuil pour jeu vidéo
Lot 21
CA$125
Boucherie du Terroir
Lot 22
CA$115
Boucherie du Terroir
Lot 23
CA$40
Grande Ménagerie
Lot 24
CA$100
Jardin modulaire Botanica
Lot 25
CA$35
Planche à découper
Lot 26
CA$45
Ensemble 8 bières
