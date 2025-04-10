Original work in acrylic on canvas - 32 x 40 inches. Originally from Normandin in Lac-St-Jean, the painter Laurie Marois has been recognized for over 10 years for her expressive animal works with piercing glances. Represented for 8 years by the Guylaine Fournier Gallery, she has evolved towards more daring techniques such as double exposure, inspired particularly by her numerous artistic travels from Europe to the Middle East. Winner of more than twenty public awards, she has also been the spokesperson and honorary president of several artistic events. Very socially engaged, she gives lectures and supports numerous charitable causes. With over 80,000 followers on social networks, her influence extends beyond the borders of Quebec.

