ENGLISH - OMEGA Training - 16, 18, 23 March 2026

Organisé par
À propos de cet événement
For anyone who does not work for a homeless community organization on the island of Montreal. Registration fees are non-refundable.
Registration fees are non-refundable. However, please contact us if you wish to exchange participants.
This fee includes trainers' fees, certificates, room rental and meals and beverages for three days.
Registration fees are non-refundable. However, please contact us if you wish to exchange participants.
This fee includes trainers' fees, certificates, room rental and meals and beverages for three days.
For MMFIM Members who do not work exclusively with homeless populations. Registration fees are non-refundable.
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!