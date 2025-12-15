Mouvement pour mettre fin à l'itinérance à Montréal

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Mouvement pour mettre fin à l'itinérance à Montréal

À propos de cet événement

ENGLISH - OMEGA Training - 16, 18, 23 March 2026

2 Rue Bonneau

Montréal, QC H2Y 1J4, Canada

Regular price
850 $

For anyone who does not work for a homeless community organization on the island of Montreal. Registration fees are non-refundable.

SHU (emergency shelter services)
150 $

Registration fees are non-refundable. However, please contact us if you wish to exchange participants.

This fee includes trainers' fees, certificates, room rental and meals and beverages for three days.

Non SHU Organization
150 $

Registration fees are non-refundable. However, please contact us if you wish to exchange participants.

This fee includes trainers' fees, certificates, room rental and meals and beverages for three days.

Member
650 $

For MMFIM Members who do not work exclusively with homeless populations. Registration fees are non-refundable.

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