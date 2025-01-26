Essence : Exposition d'arts

**Veuillez ne prendre qu'un seul billet parmi les trois options proposées**
Ce billet vous donne accès uniquement à l'exposition d'art interactif, à la table ronde avec les artistes et à l'atelier autonome.
** Please take only one ticket among the three options offered.**
This ticket grants you access only to the interactive art exhibition, the roundtable with the artists, and the self-guided workshop.
Exposition + nail art/ Exhibition + Nail Art
Gratuit
** Veuillez ne prendre qu'un seul billet parmi les trois options proposées.**Ce billet vous donne accès à l'exposition d'art interactif, à la table ronde avec les artistes, à l'atelier autonome et à l'atelier de nail art avec Rivera Beauty.
**Please take only one ticket among the three options offered.**
This ticket grants you access to the interactive art exhibition, the roundtable with the artists, the self-guided workshop, and the nail art workshop with Rivera Beauty.
Exposition + perlage/ Exhibition + Beadwork
Gratuit
**Veuillez ne prendre qu'un seul billet parmi les trois options proposées.** Ce billet vous donne accès à l'exposition d'art interactif, à la table ronde avec les artistes, à l'atelier autonome et à l'atelier de perlage sur tresse : porter la semence de l'émancipation avec Amanda Préval.
**Please take only one ticket among the three options offered.**
This ticket grants you access to the interactive art exhibition, the roundtable with the artists, the self-guided workshop, and the braided beadwork workshop: Bearing the Seed of Emancipation with Amanda Préval.
