<span>Event Halloween</span>

972 Rue Saint-Jean 6e etage

Québec, QC G1R 1R5, Canada

General Admission
CA$20

🎟️ Your ticket includes:
✔️ Access to the benefit evening
✔️ An exclusive welcome cocktail, created by the Clubby head bartender with Dirty Devil Vodka 🍸
✔️ A fiery atmosphere in red and black colors

🎶 Musical entertainment all evening with DJ PHRANCO performing from 9 pm to midnight.

💝 All profits will be donated to the SP Foundation, to support research and development against multiple sclerosis.

VIP Admission
CA$300
🥂 VIP Ticket - Package for 5 people

✔️ An exclusive welcome cocktail, created by the Clubby head bartender with Dirty Devil Vodka 🍸
✔️ A reserved VIP couch for your group
✔️ A bottle of sparkling wine included

