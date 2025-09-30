🎟️ Your ticket includes:

✔️ Access to the benefit evening

✔️ An exclusive welcome cocktail, created by the Clubby head bartender with Dirty Devil Vodka 🍸

✔️ A fiery atmosphere in red and black colors

🎶 Musical entertainment all evening with DJ PHRANCO performing from 9 pm to midnight.

💝 All profits will be donated to the SP Foundation, to support research and development against multiple sclerosis.