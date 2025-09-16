Hôtel Manoir D'Youville

Organisé par

Hôtel Manoir D'Youville

À propos de cet événement

Exposant - Salon du Bien-Être et du Bio de la Montérégie 2026

498 Bd D'Youville

Châteauguay, QC J6J 5T9, Canada

KIOSQUE #1 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #2 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #3 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #4 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #5 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #6 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #7 - 225$
Gratuit

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #8 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #9 - 380$
436,91 $

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

Espace supplémentaire privé 7' X 14' (idéal oins privés)

Coût : 380$ + taxes = 436,91$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #10 - 235$
270,19 $

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

+ table fixe 2.5' X 2.5'

Coût : 235$ + taxes = 270,19$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #11 - 350$
402,41 $

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

Espace supplémentaire semi-privé 4' X 8' (idéal pour soins privés)

Coût : 350$ + taxes = 402,41$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #12 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #13 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale STAGE

1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #14 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale 1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #15 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale 1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #16 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale 1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #17 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale 1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #18 - 225$
258,69 $

Chapelle - Section Principale 1 prise de courant incluse

Coût : 225$ + taxes = 258,69$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #19 - 280$
321,93 $

Chapelle - Section Principale 1 prise de courant incluse

Espace supplémentaire ouvert 4' X 8'

Coût : 280$ + taxes = 321,93$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #20 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #21 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #22 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #23 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #24 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #25 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

STAGE

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #26 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

STAGE

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #27 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #28 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #29 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #30 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #31 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Principale

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #32 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Hall

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #33 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Hall

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #34 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Hall

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #35 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Hall

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #36 - 215$
247,20 $

Chapelle - Section Hall

Sans électricité

Coût : 215$ + taxes = 247,20$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #37 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #38 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #39 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #40 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #41- 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #42 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #43 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

KIOSQUE #44 - 250$
287,44 $

Hall du rez-de-chaussée- Section réception

1 prise de courant

Coût : 250$ + taxes = 287,44$


PRÊTEZ ATTENTION AU DON OPTIONNEL AJOUTÉ PAR DÉFAUT. POSSIBILITÉ DE RETIRER CE DON AVANT VOTRE ACHAT.

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!