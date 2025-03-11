This category of exhibitors includes all 2025 sellers of products and services to offer to steampunks and visitors. Remember that we will be the weekend before Halloween and that the organization is emphasizing the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the salon. Exhibitors in this category will occupy one table (60 x 24 inches) in a 10 x 10 square feet space.
This category of exhibitors includes all 2025 sellers of products and services to offer to steampunks and visitors. Remember that we will be the weekend before Halloween and that the organization is emphasizing the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the salon. Exhibitors in this category will occupy one table (60 x 24 inches) in a 10 x 10 square feet space.
Authors and collectors
CA$35
This category of exhibitors includes participants who wish to present their written works and/or present their collections without sales. Exhibitors in this category will occupy a 60 x 24 inch table in a 10 x 10 square foot space.
This category of exhibitors includes participants who wish to present their written works and/or present their collections without sales. Exhibitors in this category will occupy a 60 x 24 inch table in a 10 x 10 square foot space.
Associations, communities, clubs, etc.
free
This category of exhibitors includes all organizations wishing to showcase their communities and their activities. Exhibitors in this category will be able to choose to occupy a table in a space of 10 x 10 square feet).
This category of exhibitors includes all organizations wishing to showcase their communities and their activities. Exhibitors in this category will be able to choose to occupy a table in a space of 10 x 10 square feet).