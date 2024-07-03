Association d'Églises réformées baptistes du Québec
Covenant Theology and Cultural Engagement ~ Michael Beck, PhD ~ Montreal Feb 2025
Live course
CA$200
This option gives you access to the live presentation of the course in person or through Zoom. You will have the opportunity to participate into the discussions and ask questions.
Recordings of the course
CA$50
This option allows you to download the recordings of the course. If you can't be present during the course or if you want to keep a copy of it, choose this option.
Course with credits
CA$50
If you take this class in order to obtain credits with IRBS or your own institution, you need to select that option. If you are just auditing the course, don't choose this option.
Meals
CA$85
Two meals will be served daily, continental breakfast and lunch for in-person students. Dinner won't be served, but the students will have access to the kitchen and can use the refrigerators. There are restaurants and groceries nearby.
Dormitory and showers
CA$110
Two dormitories of 8 persons each and two showers are available in the building for students who need to be hosted in place. The number of beds are limited, mattress can be added; reservation is required.
