Resonate





Sur le thème de l'Hyperpop et de l'électro cette première édition de Resonate sera composé de 3 performances live et d'un DJ Set.





Événement proposé et animé par Noo Jii, en collaboration avec Aussenwelt et l'UFM





Billets 10$ en ligne // 15$ à la porte





EN

On the theme of Hyperpop and electro, this first edition of Resonate will consist of 3 live performances and a DJ Set.





Event proposed and hosted by Noo Jii, in collaboration with Aussenwelt and UFM





-Noo Jii-

Noo Jii is the solo project of Lebanese-Canadian musician Paul Hannouche. Being a unique vision of pop music, he is influenced by artist like SOPHIE and Yves tumor and encompasses experimental tendencies and heavenly harmonies and is set to release his first full length album in summer 2023.





https://soundcloud.com/user-387472507/sets/b-b





-Tandem

Tandem is a Montreal based experimental pop duo made up of Scott McCallum and Lucy Earle. Their music synthesises Scott’s background in beat heavy ambient music, with Lucy’s melodic vocals strengthened by her self-taught songwriting skills. Scott and Lucy have been working together as collaborators in a variety of ways since their friendship began in 2018. From co-writing essays on Urban Planning policies in Montreal to spending evenings at Scott’s home studio improvising lyrics over a beat. Tandem captures the partnership of two best friends winding down the seemingly endless road of early adulthood





https://linktr.ee/t_a_n_d_e_m









-Awwful

A fixture in Montréal’s queer underground, Awwful is the cofounder and resident DJ of staple Mile End/Mile Ex parties Unikorn and Glitter Bomb. their fiery DJ sets are known for blending bubblegum bass, hyperpop and deconstructed club music with pop hits, bringing the URL to the IRL.

their work as a producer, songwriter and vocalist is decidedly more introspective, borrowing textures and tones from the club to craft songs from the heart





https://linktr.ee/awwful













-Hans (DJ set)

Hans aims to play future proof music that tingles the senses





Tickets are 15$ at the door, 10$ online !





Doors at 8pm

Show at 9PM