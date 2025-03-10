Experience the ultimate in comfort and style with two (2) Business Class round-trip tickets to any destination in North America (excluding Hawaii and the Caribbean) on Air Canada, Air Canada Express, or Air Canada Rouge.

Important Details:

Tickets must be booked and travel completed by December 31, 2026.

Blackout periods apply for peak travel times (e.g., major holidays and certain dates in 2024, 2025, and 2026).

These tickets are non-transferable, non-upgradeable, non-refundable, and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Access to the Maple Leaf Lounge is included (subject to availability) when traveling Business Class.

Turn your next trip into a luxurious getaway with these exclusive Air Canada tickets—an unforgettable prize that combines comfort, convenience, and adventure!