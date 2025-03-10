auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience the ultimate in comfort and style with two (2) Business Class round-trip tickets to any destination in North America (excluding Hawaii and the Caribbean) on Air Canada, Air Canada Express, or Air Canada Rouge.
Important Details:
Tickets must be booked and travel completed by December 31, 2026.
Blackout periods apply for peak travel times (e.g., major holidays and certain dates in 2024, 2025, and 2026).
These tickets are non-transferable, non-upgradeable, non-refundable, and cannot be redeemed for cash.
Access to the Maple Leaf Lounge is included (subject to availability) when traveling Business Class.
Turn your next trip into a luxurious getaway with these exclusive Air Canada tickets—an unforgettable prize that combines comfort, convenience, and adventure!
You are cordially invited to enjoy a one-night stay for two in a Deluxe Room. This gift certificate includes full country-breakfast and unlimited access to the thermal circuit. Conditions: Valid Sunday to Thursday from November to May, based on availability. Taxes and gratuities are included. Expiration date: May 2027.Discover the harmonious fusion of old-world charm and modern allure at Manoir Hovey's historic haven, perched on the shores of Lake Massawippi. A Deluxe Room offers an intimate and inviting experience, with panoramic views of the lake enjoyed from both the comfort of your room and your private balcony or patio. Each space is individually styled, ranging from contemporary to classic design. Thoughtful touches include a sleek modern bathroom and a cozy fireplace to enhance your stay during the cooler months.
Botanical Watercolor on paper, wooden frame included: 24"H x 19"W. Linda Bell, a painter residing in North Hatley, has devoted the past 10 years of her artistic career to botanical watercolor painting. Drawing inspiration from the traditional techniques of the great masters of botanical art, she elegantly combines scientific precision with artistic sensitivity.
With this botanical watercolor titled Miltoniopsis, Linda invites viewers to observe the harmony and delicacy of a pansy orchid. Created by hand from a meticulous observation of a living model, her work celebrates the specific and unique details of this flower, revealing the velvety texture of its petals, the subtleties of its vibrant hues, and the discreet fragility of this species.
Oil on canvas, 14"H X 18"W. Born in Sherbrooke, Québec in 1965 and raised in Montreal, Michael Thomson is a versatile artist with a rich background in decorative painting, plein air works, and mural art. He trained at the Academy of Art of Montreal and studied under Ernst Fuchs, a master of Fantastic Realism in Austria. Michael’s career spans commercial projects for leading brands, residences worldwide, and features in publications like Montreal Gazette, Decormag, and Canadian House and Home.
Now based in Pointe-Claire, he creates regional plein air paintings, earning commissions from local and international collectors. In addition to his own work, Michael is a passionate art educator, hosting workshops and teaching at institutions like Kells Academy. His special piece for the North Hatley Jazz Festival reflects his dedication to the arts and community. Find him on Instagram and Facebook: @ateliermichaelthomson.
Dive into an unforgettable underground adventure at the historic Mine Capelton, a true hidden gem nestled in the beautiful Eastern Townships. Ideal for families, this immersive experience takes you deep beneath the surface to uncover the fascinating history and secrets of Capelton’s mining heritage. This exclusive family package includes access for 2 adults and 2 children to the mine tour. Perfect for thrill-seekers and history lovers alike, this activity promises discovery, excitement, and cherished memories for visitors of all ages! Expires October 11, 2025.
Dive into an unforgettable underground adventure at the historic Mine Capelton, a true hidden gem nestled in the beautiful Eastern Townships. Ideal for families, this immersive experience takes you deep beneath the surface to uncover the fascinating history and secrets of Capelton’s mining heritage. This exclusive group package includes access for 5 adults and 2 children to the mine tour. Perfect for thrill-seekers and history lovers alike, this activity promises discovery, excitement, and cherished memories for visitors of all ages! Expires October 11, 2025.
Elevate your well-being with this 5-class yoga package led by Mike Bunker, a certified yoga instructor committed to mindfulness, balance, and alignment. Trained by esteemed mentors, Mike creates a nurturing environment that supports both physical and mental growth. Whether you're new to yoga or an experienced practitioner, this opportunity offers a chance to reconnect with your mind, body, and spirit under the guidance of a skilled and holistic teacher. Perfect for anyone looking to enhance their health and resilience!
Discover a sanctuary of nature and adventure at Station Chêne Rouge, an exceptional glamping destination set in the stunning mountaintops of North Hatley in the Eastern Townships.
Membership Perks Include:
1 free night during the week (low season: November to April).
No extra charge for pets (limit: two pets per booking).
Discounts on stays: 30% off Sunday–Thursday in quieter periods and 15% off on weekends and holidays.
Priority access: Exclusive experiences and events on-site, plus concierge service.
Flexible options: Early arrival or late departure (subject to availability), risk-free reservation/cancellation policy
Extras: Access to the "Dayclub" for teleworking, surprise member-only offers, and exclusive discounts at local restaurants, wineries, and activity partners.
Acrylic on barn board. 13"H X 21.5"W. Trevor Mckinven is a self-taught painter, having been raised on a Jersey farm on the outskirts of North Hatley. He was inspired by the cattle, mountains, and fields he was surrounded by at a young age and evolved into portraiture and more complex landscape painting while living in Scotland and Italy after University. His paintings hang in collections all over the world, and he has had over 12 exhibitions and does custom commission work as well.
Oil on canvas, framed, 11"H X 14"W. François Brisson is a professional visual artist with a passion for storytelling. Before settling in Canton de Hatley, he worked out of his studio/gallery in Sutton, Quebec, and sold over 200 of his paintings. From a young age, his talent for drawing led him to a successful career in graphic design and animation. Renowned for his creativity and expertise, François directed celebrated international co-productions such as Marsupilami, Ripley's Believe It or Not, and the Gemini Award-winning Adventures in the Lost World of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. François also co-directed the hit animated film Snowtime! (La Guerre des Tuques 3D) and has created the storyboards for so many of kids' favorite shows, such as Caillou and Arthur. He is now focusing on what he loves most: painting and creating comic books. François' work reflects his incredible talent across a variety of artistic styles, blending technical mastery with a unique creative vision. We are thrilled to feature one of François Brisson’s original paintings as part of this silent auction.https://www.artmajeur.com/fbrisson,
Experience the magic of live jazz with the Auburn Trio!
This beloved North Hatley ensemble is offering an exclusive opportunity through the online auction: a private performance at a venue of your choice in the Eastern Townships, on a date that works for both you and the trio.
Formed by pianist Eric Harding, seven-string guitarist Jon Gearey, and bassist Carlos Maldonado Cisneros, the Auburn Trio has become a local favorite, dazzling audiences with their musical synergy and passion. As artistic directors of the North Hatley Jazz Festival, they bring vibrancy to the region’s jazz scene.
Don’t miss this chance to welcome the Auburn Trio’s artistry into your own space—or a stunning location in the Eastern Townships!
Your bid will allow you to choose between the French OR English version of the book.“Le Temple des dieux fous” (FV), “The Temple of the Crazed Gods” (EV). the book is the first in a collection of comic books, best described as an intergalactic, comedy adventure. Each copy is personally signed by the artist, Francois Brisson. Francois lives in Canton de Hatley and is focusing on what he loves most: painting and creating comic books. Brisson previously worked out of his studio/gallery in Sutton, Quebec. In addition, he is an established animation film and television Director, and has directed international co-productions such as “Marsupilami”, “Ripley's Believe It or Not”, and the Gemini Award-winning “Adventures in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Lost World”. François also co-directed the hit animated film “Snowtime!” (“La Guerre des Tuques 3D”) and has created the storyboards for kids' favorite shows, such as Caillou and Arthur. François' current work reflects his incredible talent across a variety of artistic styles, blending technical mastery with a unique and versatile vision. https://www.izhaba.com
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a cookie indulgence! Val Hamel, a highly skilled pâtissière with professional training and experience at world-renowned establishments, has honed her craft at iconic names like Valrhona Craftsman and Wolves , Dolce & Gâteaux, Restaurant Chez L’Épicier, and the Ritz-Carlton Montreal. Now, Val brings her expertise directly to your home with her boutique cookie delivery service, Le Cookie Club- North Hatley.
This auction offering includes:
two boxes of Cookie Cub’s signature selections—each box containing 16 cookies with 4 distinct varieties, for a total of 32 gourmet cookies. Enjoy the flexibility to schedule two separate deliveries of 16 cookies each or opt for a single delivery of all 32 cookies at once, depending on your preference. Deliveries are available in the North Hatley area and times will be arranged directly with Val Hamel, ensuring convenience for you and the Cookie Club owner.
Step onto the ice and into history with this exclusive membership from the North Hatley Curling Club.
Whether you're a seasoned curler or new to the game, this is your chance to join a vibrant community of curling enthusiasts while experiencing one of Canada’s most iconic winter sports.
Annual membership is valid for the 2025-2026 season. Membership is non-transferable.
Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to engage with local culture, stay active this winter, and learn or refine your curling skills! Bid now to grab your spot on the ice!
