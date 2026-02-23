Guilde d'Escrime Historique

Guilde d'Escrime Historique

FK16 fund raising Sword Raffle - A Pair of German Dussack’s

1 Raffle Ticket
5 $

One ticket for a chance to win The Pair of German Dussack’s from Historical Combat Armory.


3 Raffle Tickets
12 $
Cela inclut 3 billets

Three tickets for a chance to win The Pair of German Dussack’s from Historical Combat Armory.



6 Raffle Tickets + 1 Free Class at The Guild
20 $
Cela inclut 6 billets

Six tickets for a chance to win The Pair of German Dussack’s from Historical Combat Armory.


One free class at the Historical Fencing Guild. (Value 20$) Get Your Voucher at The Door.


10 Tickets + 2 Free Classes at The Guild
30 $
Cela inclut 10 billets

Ten tickets for a chance to win The Pair of German Dussack’s from Historical Combat Armory.


Two free classes at the Guild. (Value 40$). Get Your Voucher at The Door.


15 Tickets + One Free Month at The Guild
70 $
Cela inclut 15 billets

Fifteen tickets for a chance to win The Pair of German Dussack’s from Historical Combat Armory.


One free month of unlimited training at the Guild (value $55).

Get Your Voucher at The Door.


