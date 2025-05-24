Embrace neurodiversity t-shirt UNISEX - BLACK (donation)
CA$35
Support neurodiversity with our 100% cotton t-shirt featuring custom artwork by a creative young adult receiving services at Clinique Vivago. Designed during an occupational therapy session, this unique t-shirt highlights the strengths of neurodivergent individuals through programming code and diverse elements. By wearing this shirt, you embrace the mission of Foundation Vivago in promoting free mental health services and training for healthcare professionals. Your purchase also supports continued therapy and creative expression for our community members.
Support neurodiversity with our 100% cotton t-shirt featuring custom artwork by a creative young adult receiving services at Clinique Vivago. Designed during an occupational therapy session, this unique t-shirt highlights the strengths of neurodivergent individuals through programming code and diverse elements. By wearing this shirt, you embrace the mission of Foundation Vivago in promoting free mental health services and training for healthcare professionals. Your purchase also supports continued therapy and creative expression for our community members.
The faces of diversity t-shirt UNISEX - WHITE (donation)
CA$35
Support neurodiversity with our 100% cotton t-shirt featuring custom artwork by a creative young adult receiving services at Clinique Vivago. Designed during an occupational therapy session, this unique t-shirt highlights the strengths of neurodivergent individuals through programming code and diverse elements. By wearing this shirt, you embrace the mission of Foundation Vivago in promoting free mental health services and training for healthcare professionals. Your purchase also supports continued therapy and creative expression for our community members.
Support neurodiversity with our 100% cotton t-shirt featuring custom artwork by a creative young adult receiving services at Clinique Vivago. Designed during an occupational therapy session, this unique t-shirt highlights the strengths of neurodivergent individuals through programming code and diverse elements. By wearing this shirt, you embrace the mission of Foundation Vivago in promoting free mental health services and training for healthcare professionals. Your purchase also supports continued therapy and creative expression for our community members.
Tote bag - Celebrate diversity
CA$20
Carry a message of inclusion with our 100% cotton tote bag featuring original artwork created by a neurodivergent young adult receiving services at Clinique Vivago. Designed in the context of an occupational therapy session, this tote symbolizes creativity, resilience, and diversity. Every purchase helps support free mental health services, training for healthcare professionals, and continued access to therapy and artistic expression for our community.
Carry a message of inclusion with our 100% cotton tote bag featuring original artwork created by a neurodivergent young adult receiving services at Clinique Vivago. Designed in the context of an occupational therapy session, this tote symbolizes creativity, resilience, and diversity. Every purchase helps support free mental health services, training for healthcare professionals, and continued access to therapy and artistic expression for our community.