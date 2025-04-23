Fondation Joseph Beaudoin Encan Silencieux - Silent Auction
auction.pickupLocation
Nous contacterons le gagnant le 21 mai 2025
Jouez avec/Play with les Anciens Canadiens!!
CA$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🏆 Ce qui vous attend :
✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Jouez avec les légendes – Patinez, passez et marquez aux côtés de vos idoles.
✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique !
🏆 What to Expect:
✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Play with the Legends – Skate, pass, and score alongside your idols.
✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day!
⚠️ Participation Requirements: You must be 35 years or older (proof may be required) and have paid before the game.
🎉 Don't miss this unique opportunity! Place your bid and get a chance to live the ultimate dream of every hockey fan!
🏆 Ce qui vous attend :
✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Jouez avec les légendes – Patinez, passez et marquez aux côtés de vos idoles.
✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique !
🏆 What to Expect:
✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Play with the Legends – Skate, pass, and score alongside your idols.
✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day!
⚠️ Participation Requirements: You must be 35 years or older (proof may be required) and have paid before the game.
🎉 Don't miss this unique opportunity! Place your bid and get a chance to live the ultimate dream of every hockey fan!
Jouez avec/Play with les Anciens Canadiens!!
CA$500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
🏆 Ce qui vous attend :
✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Jouez avec les légendes – Patinez, passez et marquez aux côtés de vos idoles.
✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique !
🏆 What to Expect:
✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Play with the Legends – Skate, pass, and score alongside your idols.
✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day!
⚠️ Participation Requirements: You must be 35 years or older (proof may be required) and have paid before the game.
🎉 Don't miss this unique opportunity! Place your bid and get a chance to live the ultimate dream of every hockey fan!
🏆 Ce qui vous attend :
✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Jouez avec les légendes – Patinez, passez et marquez aux côtés de vos idoles.
✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique !
🏆 What to Expect:
✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Play with the Legends – Skate, pass, and score alongside your idols.
✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day!
⚠️ Participation Requirements: You must be 35 years or older (proof may be required) and have paid before the game.
🎉 Don't miss this unique opportunity! Place your bid and get a chance to live the ultimate dream of every hockey fan!
Ass. Entraineur /Coaching Ass. pour/for Steve Begin
CA$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Assistant entraineur:
✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Soyez l'assistant entraineur au côté de Steve Begin - Être en arrière du banc des Anciens Canadiens
✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique !
⚠️ Condition de participation : Le paiement doit être effectué avant l’événement.
Assistant Coach:
✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Be the Assistant Coach alongside Steve Bégin – Stand behind the bench with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day!
⚠️ Participation Requirement: Payment must be made before the event.
Assistant entraineur:
✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Soyez l'assistant entraineur au côté de Steve Begin - Être en arrière du banc des Anciens Canadiens
✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique !
⚠️ Condition de participation : Le paiement doit être effectué avant l’événement.
Assistant Coach:
✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Be the Assistant Coach alongside Steve Bégin – Stand behind the bench with the Anciens Canadiens.
✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day!
⚠️ Participation Requirement: Payment must be made before the event.