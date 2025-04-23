eventClosed

Fondation Joseph Beaudoin Encan Silencieux - Silent Auction

Nous contacterons le gagnant le 21 mai 2025

Jouez avec/Play with les Anciens Canadiens!! item
Jouez avec/Play with les Anciens Canadiens!!
CA$500

🏆 Ce qui vous attend : ✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens. ✔️ Jouez avec les légendes – Patinez, passez et marquez aux côtés de vos idoles. ✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique ! 🏆 What to Expect: ✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens. ✔️ Play with the Legends – Skate, pass, and score alongside your idols. ✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day! ⚠️ Participation Requirements: You must be 35 years or older (proof may be required) and have paid before the game. 🎉 Don't miss this unique opportunity! Place your bid and get a chance to live the ultimate dream of every hockey fan!
auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ass. Entraineur /Coaching Ass. pour/for Steve Begin item
Ass. Entraineur /Coaching Ass. pour/for Steve Begin
CA$300

Assistant entraineur: ✔️ Accès au vestiaire des joueurs – Plongez dans l’ambiance d’avant-match avec les Anciens Canadiens. ✔️ Soyez l'assistant entraineur au côté de Steve Begin - ​Être en arrière du banc des Anciens Canadiens ✔️ Recevez votre propre chandail des Anciens Canadiens – Un souvenir inoubliable de cette journée magique ! ⚠️ Condition de participation : Le paiement doit être effectué avant l’événement. Assistant Coach: ✔️ Locker Room Access – Immerse yourself in the pre-game atmosphere with the Anciens Canadiens. ✔️ Be the Assistant Coach alongside Steve Bégin – Stand behind the bench with the Anciens Canadiens. ✔️ Receive Your Own Anciens Canadiens Jersey – A memorable keepsake from this unforgettable day! ⚠️ Participation Requirement: Payment must be made before the event.

