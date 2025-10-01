<em>Interregional Forum for a Sustainable Health System</em>

1050 R. Saint-Denis

Montréal, QC H2X 3J4, Canada

Early bird ticket
CA$275
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Enjoy the full program, including conferences, panels, wellness breaks, lunch, and the cocktail reception.

Regular Ticket
CA$300

Enjoy the full program, including conferences, panels, etc., health breaks, dinner, and cocktail.

SSE Membership Ticket
CA$250

Use the promo code (required) - Enjoy the full program, including conferences, panels, etc., health breaks, dinner, and cocktail.

Student Ticket
CA$150

Presentation of a valid student ID is required on the day of the event - Enjoy the full program, including conferences, panels, etc., health breaks, dinner, and cocktail.

Booth
CA$3,000
Sponsorship
CA$2,000
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing