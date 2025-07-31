Guilde d'Escrime Historique

Guilde d'Escrime Historique

Fund raising raffle - Win a Sword ⚔️

1 Raffle Ticket
5 $

1 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer

3 Raffle Tickets
12 $
Cela inclut 3 billets

3 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer

6 Raffle Tickets
20 $
Cela inclut 6 billets

6 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer

9 Tickets & One Month at the Guild
35 $

3 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer.


You also get One Month of Training at the Guild for as many classes as you wish to attend and free entry to Fight Knight


“Stacks with ongoing Guild memberships”

