Fund raising raffle - Win a Sword ⚔️

Organisé par
À propos de cette tombola
1 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer
3 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer
6 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer
3 ticket for a chance to Win a HCA Sword; The Eisenfang Messer.
You also get One Month of Training at the Guild for as many classes as you wish to attend and free entry to Fight Knight
“Stacks with ongoing Guild memberships”
$
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!