Fund Raising Raffle - Win a Sword at Fight Knight 11

1 Raffle Ticket
5 $

One ticket for a chance to win The Titan Longsword from Historical Combat Armory.


3 Raffle Tickets
12 $
Cela inclut 3 billets

Three tickets for a chance to win The Titan Longsword.


6 Raffle Tickets + 1 Free Class at The Guild
20 $
Cela inclut 6 billets

Six tickets for a chance to win The Titan Longsword


+


One free class at the Historical Fencing Guild. (Value 15$)


10 Tickets + 2 Free Classes at The Guild
30 $
Cela inclut 10 billets

Ten tickets for a chance to win The Titan Longsword


+


Two free classes at the Guild. (Value 30$)


15 Tickets + One Free Month at The Guild
60 $
Cela inclut 15 billets

Fifteen tickets for a chance to win The Titan Longsword


+


One free month of unlimited training at the Guild (value $50).


Ajouter un don pour Guilde d'Escrime Historique

$

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!