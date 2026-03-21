Groupe International HEC Montréal

Organisé par

Groupe International HEC Montréal

À propos de cet événement

GALA HECHANGE

55 Chem. des Floralies

Montréal, QC H3C 1A9, Canada

Gala
85 $

This ticket includes champagne on arrival, a two-course dinner, open bar, awards, and a party to end the night.

Gala - Chicken option
85 $

This ticket includes champagne on arrival, a two-course dinner (with the Tuscan herb chicken option), open bar, awards, and a party to end the night.

Gala - Vege option
85 $

This ticket includes champagne on arrival, a two-course dinner (with the Maple Glazed cauliflower steak option), open bar, awards, and a party to end the night.

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