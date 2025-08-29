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GeocacheON - Fall Fest

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GeocacheON - Fall Fest 2025! Vente aux enchères silencieuse

Lieu de prise en charge

6 Park Ave, Brant, ON N0E 1A0, Canada

Boîte d'affichage de géocoin - Bois noir avec géocoin en poterie item
Boîte d'affichage de géocoin - Bois noir avec géocoin en poterie item
Boîte d'affichage de géocoin - Bois noir avec géocoin en poterie
1 $

Enchère de départ

Boîte d'affichage GeoCoin en bois noir avec géocoin en poterie américaine - donné par Pasha88


Valeur approximative - 85 $ CAD

Midwest Geobash 2023 Event Geocoin & Volunteer Geocoin Set item
Midwest Geobash 2023 Event Geocoin & Volunteer Geocoin Set item
Midwest Geobash 2023 Event Geocoin & Volunteer Geocoin Set
1 $

Enchère de départ

2023 MWGB Geocoins - Volunteer Geocoin and Event Geocoin. Both are trackable on geocaching.com and are unactivated. Donated by Pasha88


Approx Value - $60

Full set of 7 Snag the Tag Zombie Geocoins item
Full set of 7 Snag the Tag Zombie Geocoins
1 $

Enchère de départ

Full set of 7 Snag the Tag Zombie Geocoins (trackable on geocaching.com) including the rare Host Zombie - donated by igator210


Approx Value - $250

Set of 3 UFO Snag the Tag Geocoins with stands item
Set of 3 UFO Snag the Tag Geocoins with stands item
Set of 3 UFO Snag the Tag Geocoins with stands
1 $

Enchère de départ

Set of 3 Snag the Tag UFO Trackable geocoins, with stands - donated by igator210


Approx Value - $100

Set of 2 Palindrome 2021 Butterfly Geocoins item
Set of 2 Palindrome 2021 Butterfly Geocoins
1 $

Enchère de départ

Gold & Silver Finish, rotating Butterfly geocoins (trackable on geocaching.com) - Donated by CuriousGeorge59


Approx Value - $60

Set of 3 New York State Park Central 2022-2024 Coins item
Set of 3 New York State Park Central 2022-2024 Coins item
Set of 3 New York State Park Central 2022-2024 Coins
1 $

Enchère de départ

Set of 3 New York State Park Central Region 2022, 2023 and 2024 Challenge Geocoins - trackable on geocaching.com - donated by LCSM


Approx Value - $75

Set of 15 2018 Wolf Tessellation Discover Tags item
Set of 15 2018 Wolf Tessellation Discover Tags
1 $

Enchère de départ

14 unique (15 total) Wolf Tessellation Discover Tags from GeocoinFest 2018, Berkshire Bash 2018 and Geowoodstock 2018. All Tags fit together. - Donated by the Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $45

Set of 12 GeoWoodstock 15 Turtle Tessellation Discover Tags item
Set of 12 GeoWoodstock 15 Turtle Tessellation Discover Tags
1 $

Enchère de départ

12 unique Turtle Tessellation Discover Tags from Geowoodstock XV. All Tags fit together. - Donated by the Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $36

Bag of 50 assorted Pathtags, no doubles, no PTC/GCC item
Bag of 50 assorted Pathtags, no doubles, no PTC/GCC
1 $

Enchère de départ

50 Assorted Pathtags

No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags


Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $150

Bag of 50 Assorted Pathtags item
Bag of 50 Assorted Pathtags
1 $

Enchère de départ

50 Assorted Pathtags

No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags

Includes shapes

Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $150

Bag of 50 Assorted Pathtags item
Bag of 50 Assorted Pathtags
1 $

Enchère de départ

50 Assorted Pathtags

No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags

No shapes

Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $150

6 3D printed Star Wars Containers plus 2 trackable tags item
6 3D printed Star Wars Containers plus 2 trackable tags
1 $

Enchère de départ

Set of 6 3D printed Star Wars Geocache Containers (Baby Yoda, Darth Vader, Light Sabre, Ewok, R2D2, C3PO) with two trackable Aliens from Cosmic Quest set - Donated by Pasha88


Approx Value - $50

Men's Chest Waders - Size 10 item
Men's Chest Waders - Size 10
1 $

Enchère de départ

Men's Size 10 Chest Waders - New in Box

Donated by - The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $65

Shaped Fall Fest 2025 VIP Coin Gold Edition (1 of 1) item
Shaped Fall Fest 2025 VIP Coin Gold Edition (1 of 1)
1 $

Enchère de départ

Brushed Gold edition of the Shaped VIP coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 1

Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - Priceless

Round Event Coin Fall Fest 2025 Gold Edition (1 of 5) item
Round Event Coin Fall Fest 2025 Gold Edition (1 of 5)
1 $

Enchère de départ

Brushed Gold edition of the round event coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 5

Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - Priceless

Full set of Fall Fest 2025 Pathtags & Flashtags (39) item
Full set of Fall Fest 2025 Pathtags & Flashtags (39)
1 $

Enchère de départ

Full Set of 39 Event Flashtags and Flashtags from Fall Fest 2025 with Pathtag Organizer case. Includes rare Kid's Club and Midnight Madness tags.

Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $190

Full set of MWGB 2023 Sherpa Tags item
Full set of MWGB 2023 Sherpa Tags
1 $

Enchère de départ

Full Set of 5 shaped Sherpa tags from MWGB 2023 with Pathtag Organizer case. Includes tags from organizers and deputies.

Donated by - the MWGB Fab 5


Approx Value - $30

Custom Microfleece Fall Fest 2025! Blanket item
Custom Microfleece Fall Fest 2025! Blanket item
Custom Microfleece Fall Fest 2025! Blanket
1 $

Enchère de départ

Blanket with Fall Fest 2025! Logo

Donated By - The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $25

2018 Metro Gathering Witches of Salem Pack - S item
2018 Metro Gathering Witches of Salem Pack - S
1 $

Enchère de départ

2018 Metro Gathering Wtches of Salem registration packages with t-shirt, neck wallet, pathtag - size SMALL

Donated by - CuriousGeorge59


Approx Value: $40

Kayak Roof Rack & Tie Down Set with 6 Dry Bags item
Kayak Roof Rack & Tie Down Set with 6 Dry Bags
1 $

Enchère de départ

Set of Kayak Roof Racks with 10ft tie downs, and 6 Dry bags

Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $75

Hasika SUV Tent item
Hasika SUV Tent
1 $

Enchère de départ

Hasika Large SUV Tent - fits most mid-full size SUVs and mini-vans - shade awning with screen room.

Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $98

Trekway SUV Inflatable Air Mattress item
Trekway SUV Inflatable Air Mattress
1 $

Enchère de départ

Gently Used - tested & working


Trekway SUV Inflatable Air Mattress with 12V air pump, has been tested and works.

Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $140

Fall Fest 2025 Gift Basket with Full Set of Trackable Tags item
Fall Fest 2025 Gift Basket with Full Set of Trackable Tags
1 $

Enchère de départ

Gift Basket with Fall Fest 2025! Trackable tags (set of 3), Knit Moose and Fall Mugs.

Donated By: Pasha88s_Mom


Approx Value: $50

Fall Cozy Basket with Knit Blanket item
Fall Cozy Basket with Knit Blanket item
Fall Cozy Basket with Knit Blanket
1 $

Enchère de départ

Hand-knit Fall Fest 2025 Grey Afghan with mugs and Custom-Made Pathtag Holder Board

Donated by: Pasha88s_Mom


Approx Value: $80

LP&No.1 Vintage Turntable (Record Player) item
LP&No.1 Vintage Turntable (Record Player) item
LP&No.1 Vintage Turntable (Record Player)
1 $

Enchère de départ

LP&NO.1 Record Player Wireless Turntable with Built-in Speakers and USB Play&Recording Belt-Driven Vintage Phonograph Record Player - New in Box

Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $171

Set of 15 Previously Loved Lego 3D Cache Containers item
Set of 15 Previously Loved Lego 3D Cache Containers
1 $

Enchère de départ

Set of 15 Previously Hidden Lego 3D Printed Cache Containers - 7 small, 7 medium, 1 large, assorted colours.

Donated By: Pasha88


Prox Value: $40

SunnyFeel XL Striped Beach Chair item
SunnyFeel XL Striped Beach Chair
1 $

Enchère de départ

SunnyFeel XL Oversized Adjustable Beach Chair - blue, red and white striped.

Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $129

Debbie Macomber Autographed Book with gift basket item
Debbie Macomber Autographed Book with gift basket
1 $

Enchère de départ

Gift basket with Signed Debbie Macomber book, knit blanket, travel mug and candle.

Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $60

Outdoor Master - Universal Inflatable Roof Rack System item
Outdoor Master - Universal Inflatable Roof Rack System
1 $

Enchère de départ

Outdoor Master Universal Inflatable Roof Rack System in Storage bag, with carrying case.of it's most cars, trucks and SUVs.

Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value: $220

Round Event Coin Fall Fest 2025 Mountie Edition (1 of 20) item
Round Event Coin Fall Fest 2025 Mountie Edition (1 of 20)
1 $

Enchère de départ

Gold & Enamel edition of the round event coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 20

Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans


Approx Value - $30

Folding Cooler Chair
1 $

Enchère de départ

Black folding chair with cooler

Bag of 50 Lisa tubes item
Bag of 50 Lisa tubes
1 $

Enchère de départ

Bag of 50 Lisa tubes

Three Geocaching books item
Three Geocaching books
1 $

Enchère de départ

Three Geocaching books

Vanilla gift basket item
Vanilla gift basket
1 $

Enchère de départ

Vanilla gift basket

Crochet scarf, toque, and mittens item
Crochet scarf, toque, and mittens
1 $

Enchère de départ

Crochet scarf, toque, and mittens

Flower Jewelry Holder item
Flower Jewelry Holder
1 $

Enchère de départ

Silver flower jewelry holder Donated by Trace78


Approx value - $10 CAD

Pair of Plant Wire Decorations item
Pair of Plant Wire Decorations
1 $

Enchère de départ

Pair of wire plant decorations, donated by Trace78


Approximate Value - $10 CAD

Travels Jewelry Case - Black
1 $

Enchère de départ

Travel Jewelry Case - black leather

Donated by Trace78

Approximate Value - $10

Flower jewlery case
1 $

Enchère de départ

Flower jewelry case

Christmas Tea Set
1 $

Enchère de départ

Christmas themed teapot, cream and sugar set

Donated by Trace78

Approximate Value $20

Brown and orange afghan
1 $

Enchère de départ

crochet brown and orange Afghan

504 piece, Geocaching capital puzzle
1 $

Enchère de départ

504 piece, Geocaching capital puzzle

Moose with Canada trackable
1 $

Enchère de départ

Moose with Canada trackable

Pecan Butter Tarts - 6
1 $

Enchère de départ

Package of 6 pecan butter tarts from Pies and Tarts from the Heart
Donated by Hot Coffee
Approx Value $12

Avalanche 2025 Geocoin
1 $

Enchère de départ

Geocaching QC 20th Anniversary Avalanche 2025 event GeoCoin Donated by the Quebec Geocaching Association

Avalanche 2023 Event Geocoin
1 $

Enchère de départ

Avalanche 2023 Event Geocoin (18th Anniversary) Donated by the Quebec Geocaching Association

Stuffed knit moose
1 $

Enchère de départ

Handmade knit moose toy

Donated by IamtheNerd

Approximate Value $50

Handmade Geocaching Mug
1 $

Enchère de départ

Handmade Geocaching Pottery Mug

Donated by elizabethdoesphysics

Approximate Value $35

Set of two rustic cornhole boards with bags
1 $

Enchère de départ

Set of two cornhole boards (rustic wooden) with bags

Donated by red headed fury

Approximate value $250



Canada Backpack
1 $

Enchère de départ

Backpack filled with Canada items

Donated by Topplane Travel

Approximate Value $35

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