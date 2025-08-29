GeocacheON - Fall Fest 2025! Vente aux enchères silencieuse

Organisé par
À propos de cet événement
6 Park Ave, Brant, ON N0E 1A0, Canada
Enchère de départ
Boîte d'affichage GeoCoin en bois noir avec géocoin en poterie américaine - donné par Pasha88
Valeur approximative - 85 $ CAD
Enchère de départ
2023 MWGB Geocoins - Volunteer Geocoin and Event Geocoin. Both are trackable on geocaching.com and are unactivated. Donated by Pasha88
Approx Value - $60
Enchère de départ
Full set of 7 Snag the Tag Zombie Geocoins (trackable on geocaching.com) including the rare Host Zombie - donated by igator210
Approx Value - $250
Enchère de départ
Set of 3 Snag the Tag UFO Trackable geocoins, with stands - donated by igator210
Approx Value - $100
Enchère de départ
Gold & Silver Finish, rotating Butterfly geocoins (trackable on geocaching.com) - Donated by CuriousGeorge59
Approx Value - $60
Enchère de départ
Set of 3 New York State Park Central Region 2022, 2023 and 2024 Challenge Geocoins - trackable on geocaching.com - donated by LCSM
Approx Value - $75
Enchère de départ
14 unique (15 total) Wolf Tessellation Discover Tags from GeocoinFest 2018, Berkshire Bash 2018 and Geowoodstock 2018. All Tags fit together. - Donated by the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $45
Enchère de départ
12 unique Turtle Tessellation Discover Tags from Geowoodstock XV. All Tags fit together. - Donated by the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $36
Enchère de départ
50 Assorted Pathtags
No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags
Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $150
Enchère de départ
50 Assorted Pathtags
No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags
Includes shapes
Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $150
Enchère de départ
50 Assorted Pathtags
No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags
No shapes
Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $150
Enchère de départ
Set of 6 3D printed Star Wars Geocache Containers (Baby Yoda, Darth Vader, Light Sabre, Ewok, R2D2, C3PO) with two trackable Aliens from Cosmic Quest set - Donated by Pasha88
Approx Value - $50
Enchère de départ
Men's Size 10 Chest Waders - New in Box
Donated by - The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $65
Enchère de départ
Brushed Gold edition of the Shaped VIP coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 1
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - Priceless
Enchère de départ
Brushed Gold edition of the round event coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 5
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - Priceless
Enchère de départ
Full Set of 39 Event Flashtags and Flashtags from Fall Fest 2025 with Pathtag Organizer case. Includes rare Kid's Club and Midnight Madness tags.
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $190
Enchère de départ
Full Set of 5 shaped Sherpa tags from MWGB 2023 with Pathtag Organizer case. Includes tags from organizers and deputies.
Donated by - the MWGB Fab 5
Approx Value - $30
Enchère de départ
Blanket with Fall Fest 2025! Logo
Donated By - The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $25
Enchère de départ
2018 Metro Gathering Wtches of Salem registration packages with t-shirt, neck wallet, pathtag - size SMALL
Donated by - CuriousGeorge59
Approx Value: $40
Enchère de départ
Set of Kayak Roof Racks with 10ft tie downs, and 6 Dry bags
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $75
Enchère de départ
Hasika Large SUV Tent - fits most mid-full size SUVs and mini-vans - shade awning with screen room.
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $98
Enchère de départ
Gently Used - tested & working
Trekway SUV Inflatable Air Mattress with 12V air pump, has been tested and works.
Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $140
Enchère de départ
Gift Basket with Fall Fest 2025! Trackable tags (set of 3), Knit Moose and Fall Mugs.
Donated By: Pasha88s_Mom
Approx Value: $50
Enchère de départ
Hand-knit Fall Fest 2025 Grey Afghan with mugs and Custom-Made Pathtag Holder Board
Donated by: Pasha88s_Mom
Approx Value: $80
Enchère de départ
LP&NO.1 Record Player Wireless Turntable with Built-in Speakers and USB Play&Recording Belt-Driven Vintage Phonograph Record Player - New in Box
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $171
Enchère de départ
Set of 15 Previously Hidden Lego 3D Printed Cache Containers - 7 small, 7 medium, 1 large, assorted colours.
Donated By: Pasha88
Prox Value: $40
Enchère de départ
SunnyFeel XL Oversized Adjustable Beach Chair - blue, red and white striped.
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $129
Enchère de départ
Gift basket with Signed Debbie Macomber book, knit blanket, travel mug and candle.
Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $60
Enchère de départ
Outdoor Master Universal Inflatable Roof Rack System in Storage bag, with carrying case.of it's most cars, trucks and SUVs.
Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $220
Enchère de départ
Gold & Enamel edition of the round event coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 20
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $30
Enchère de départ
Black folding chair with cooler
Enchère de départ
Bag of 50 Lisa tubes
Enchère de départ
Three Geocaching books
Enchère de départ
Vanilla gift basket
Enchère de départ
Crochet scarf, toque, and mittens
Enchère de départ
Silver flower jewelry holder Donated by Trace78
Approx value - $10 CAD
Enchère de départ
Pair of wire plant decorations, donated by Trace78
Approximate Value - $10 CAD
Enchère de départ
Travel Jewelry Case - black leather
Donated by Trace78
Approximate Value - $10
Enchère de départ
Flower jewelry case
Enchère de départ
Christmas themed teapot, cream and sugar set
Donated by Trace78
Approximate Value $20
Enchère de départ
crochet brown and orange Afghan
Enchère de départ
504 piece, Geocaching capital puzzle
Enchère de départ
Moose with Canada trackable
Enchère de départ
Package of 6 pecan butter tarts from Pies and Tarts from the Heart
Donated by Hot Coffee
Approx Value $12
Enchère de départ
Geocaching QC 20th Anniversary Avalanche 2025 event GeoCoin Donated by the Quebec Geocaching Association
Enchère de départ
Avalanche 2023 Event Geocoin (18th Anniversary) Donated by the Quebec Geocaching Association
Enchère de départ
Handmade knit moose toy
Donated by IamtheNerd
Approximate Value $50
Enchère de départ
Handmade Geocaching Pottery Mug
Donated by elizabethdoesphysics
Approximate Value $35
Enchère de départ
Set of two cornhole boards (rustic wooden) with bags
Donated by red headed fury
Approximate value $250
Enchère de départ
Backpack filled with Canada items
Donated by Topplane Travel
Approximate Value $35
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