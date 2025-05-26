Grand Bal du Québec 2025

Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning -10$ for the Grand Bal du Québec
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning -10$ for the Grand Bal du Québec
General Admission
CA$165
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning
General Admission + 20$ (CAD dollars)
CA$185
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning +20$ for the Grand Bal du Québec
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning +20$ for the Grand Bal du Québec
General Admission + 40$ (CAD dollars)
CA$205
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning +40$ for the Grand Bal du Québec
Includes access to workshops, Friday and Saturday evening dances, access to the land for camping and food for all day Saturday and Sunday morning +40$ for the Grand Bal du Québec
1 Sleeping in 1-place room
CA$60
TAKE ONE ENTRY AT THE SAME TIME An interior place in a dormitory divided into rooms within walking distance on Friday and Saturday nights in single occupancy
TAKE ONE ENTRY AT THE SAME TIME An interior place in a dormitory divided into rooms within walking distance on Friday and Saturday nights in single occupancy
1 Sleeping in 2-places room
CA$50
TAKE ONE ENTRY AT THE SAME TIME An interior place in a dormitory divided into rooms within walking distance on Friday and Saturday nights in double occupancy. Enter the name of the person you would like to share the room with if you know them on the questions page.
TAKE ONE ENTRY AT THE SAME TIME An interior place in a dormitory divided into rooms within walking distance on Friday and Saturday nights in double occupancy. Enter the name of the person you would like to share the room with if you know them on the questions page.