GSA - Winter Frosh Party

L'expérience ultime pour les diplômés (ÉTUDIANT DE CONCORDIA)
10,99 $
Bénéficiez d'une entrée + 2 boissons pour garder l'énergie à flot ! Que vous dansiez, vous détendiez ou socialisiez, c'est votre billet pour une expérience de fête complète ! 🎊🥂VEUILLEZ NOTER QUE VOUS N'AVEZ PAS À FAIRE UN DON À ZEFFY À LA CAISSE. SI VOUS LE FAITES, NOUS NE POURRONS PAS VOUS REMBOURSER LE DON. Les billets achetés avec Apple Pay sont toujours valables et le billet sera envoyé à l'adresse postale fournie avant l'événement.
Bénéficiez d'une entrée + 2 boissons pour garder l'énergie à flot ! Que vous dansiez, vous détendiez ou socialisiez, c'est votre billet pour une expérience de fête complète ! 🎊🥂VEUILLEZ NOTER QUE VOUS N'AVEZ PAS À FAIRE UN DON À ZEFFY À LA CAISSE. SI VOUS LE FAITES, NOUS NE POURRONS PAS VOUS REMBOURSER LE DON. Les billets achetés avec Apple Pay sont toujours valables et le billet sera envoyé à l'adresse postale fournie avant l'événement.
The Party Starter Early Bird (CONCORDIA STUDENT)
6 $
Just here for the music, vibes, and non-stop fun? This ticket gets you entry to the hottest party without drinks, so you can hit the dance floor and enjoy the night your way!
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION.
Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event.
Just here for the music, vibes, and non-stop fun? This ticket gets you entry to the hottest party without drinks, so you can hit the dance floor and enjoy the night your way!
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION.
Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event.
The Party Starter sans boissons (ÉTUDIANT DE CONCORDIA)
6,99 $
Juste ici pour la musique, l'ambiance et le plaisir non-stop ? Ce billet vous donne accès à la soirée la plus chaude sans boissons, afin que vous puissiez entrer sur la piste de danse et profiter de la nuit à votre façon ! VEUILLEZ NOTER QUE VOUS N'AVEZ PAS À FAIRE UN DON À ZEFFY À LA CAISSE. SI VOUS LE FAITES, NOUS NE POURRONS PAS VOUS REMBOURSER LE DON. Les billets achetés avec Apple Pay sont toujours valables et le billet sera envoyé à l'adresse postale fournie avant l'événement.
Juste ici pour la musique, l'ambiance et le plaisir non-stop ? Ce billet vous donne accès à la soirée la plus chaude sans boissons, afin que vous puissiez entrer sur la piste de danse et profiter de la nuit à votre façon ! VEUILLEZ NOTER QUE VOUS N'AVEZ PAS À FAIRE UN DON À ZEFFY À LA CAISSE. SI VOUS LE FAITES, NOUS NE POURRONS PAS VOUS REMBOURSER LE DON. Les billets achetés avec Apple Pay sont toujours valables et le billet sera envoyé à l'adresse postale fournie avant l'événement.
L'ambiance VIP (Invité)
16,99 $
Exclusif aux étudiants de Concordia. Ce billet vous donne accès à une soirée de musique palpitante, d'ambiances étranges et de divertissement surnaturel. Bien que les boissons ne soient pas incluses dans ce pass, vous pourrez toujours profiter des rythmes envoûtants du DJ, des décorations effrayantes et avoir l'occasion de montrer votre costume le plus effrayant. VEUILLEZ NOTER QUE VOUS N'AVEZ PAS À FAIRE UN DON À ZEFFY À LA CAISSE. SI VOUS LE FAITES, NOUS NE POURRONS PAS VOUS REMBOURSER LE DON. Les billets achetés avec Apple Pay sont toujours valables et le billet sera envoyé à l'adresse postale fournie avant l'événement.
Exclusif aux étudiants de Concordia. Ce billet vous donne accès à une soirée de musique palpitante, d'ambiances étranges et de divertissement surnaturel. Bien que les boissons ne soient pas incluses dans ce pass, vous pourrez toujours profiter des rythmes envoûtants du DJ, des décorations effrayantes et avoir l'occasion de montrer votre costume le plus effrayant. VEUILLEZ NOTER QUE VOUS N'AVEZ PAS À FAIRE UN DON À ZEFFY À LA CAISSE. SI VOUS LE FAITES, NOUS NE POURRONS PAS VOUS REMBOURSER LE DON. Les billets achetés avec Apple Pay sont toujours valables et le billet sera envoyé à l'adresse postale fournie avant l'événement.
The Ultimate Grad Experience (Early bird)
10 $
Get entry + 2 drinks to keep the energy flowing! Whether you’re dancing, chilling, or socializing, this is your ticket to the full party experience! 🎊🥂
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION.
Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event.
Get entry + 2 drinks to keep the energy flowing! Whether you’re dancing, chilling, or socializing, this is your ticket to the full party experience! 🎊🥂
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION.
Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event.
Couple
17 $
Get entry + 2 drinks to keep the energy flowing! Whether you’re dancing, chilling, or socializing, this is your ticket to the full party experience! 🎊🥂
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION.
Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event
Get entry + 2 drinks to keep the energy flowing! Whether you’re dancing, chilling, or socializing, this is your ticket to the full party experience! 🎊🥂
PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DONATE TO ZEFFY AT CHECKOUT. IF YOU DO, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REIMBURSE YOU FOR THE DONATION.
Tickets Purchased using Apple Pay are still valid and the ticket will be sent to the mail provided before the event
Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!