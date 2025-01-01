GUIGNOLÉE ARTISTIQUE 2

PROJET EXPLORATOIRE #3
462 $

ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/fusain
Format (rond): 20 po diametre /30 cm diametre

TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

MON PETIT MOUTON
413 $

ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique, pastel sec, mortier
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces /61 x 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LELIO
3 835 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

PANTALON
3 835 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

SPLASH
212 $

ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 10 X 10 pouces /25 X 25 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LA RONDE
212 $

ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 10 X 10 pouces /25 X 25 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

OIES BLANCHES
920 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 24 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
LIVRAISON ET TAXES INCLUSES

PAPILLON
682 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 18 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

NOCTURNE
1 929 $

ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 24 pouces /76 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

PLEINE LUNE
1 869 $

ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 24 pouces/ 61 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

QUARTIERS PARISIENS
1 146 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Renée de Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / acrylique
Format (H x L): 12 X 48 pouces/ 30 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

MANHATTAN VI
564 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Renée de Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / acrylique
Format (H x L): 6 X 40 pouces/ 15 X 101 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LES DEMOISELLES
1 220 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 18 pouces/ 91 X 46cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

PARFUM D'AUTOMNE
624 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 8 pouces/ 91 X 20 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

FRAICHEUR DU MATIN
1 518 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

PRINTEMPS I
250 $

ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces/ 30 X 30 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LA SYMPHONIE DES FOUGÈRES
646 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 18 pouces/61 X 46 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

HORIZON PAISIBLE
2 684 $

ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 40 x 40 pouces/ 101 x 101cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ILLUSION ROSÉE
1 995 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LES DRAGONS S'ENVOLENT
4 034 $

ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 48 pouces/ 121 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

JE VOUDRAIS VOIR LA MER
2 327 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 48 pouces/ 761 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ESQUISSE POUR UN RÊVEUR
1 800 $

ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LUMIÈRE D'ÉTÉ SUR LA VALLÉE
1 234 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /Baton huile
Format (H x L): 30 X 48 pouces /76 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LES TRACES S'EFFACENT
999 $

ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique et bâton huile
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces /76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

FRAGILE
1 815 $

ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Bronze no. 38/50
Format (H x L): 7,5 x 3,5 pouces /19 x 9 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

OÙ ES-TU?
1 985 $

ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Encre de chine
Format (H x L):11 X 15 pouces /28 X 38 cm
LIVRAISON ET TAXES INCLUSES

DÉTERMINÉE
819 $

ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L):20 X 20 pouces /50 X 50 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ÉMERVEILLÉE
819 $

ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L):20 X 20 pouces /50 X 50 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ESPOIR
1 983 $

ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 24 pouces /61 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

A VIEW FROM ABOVE
618 $

ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces /30 X 30 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ROYAUME DES ESPRITS
678 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Jane Oliveira
Photograhie fine art
Medium: Impression sur Papier d’art texturé de qualité musée

Édition : Limitée à 3 exemplaires, signés et numérotés
Format (H x L): 16 X 20 pouces/ 40 X 50 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

SÉRIE SUNDANCE #11
564 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 x 16 pouces/ 30 x 40 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LUMIÈRE D'AUTOMNE
1 625 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 18 X 24 pouces/46 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ARBRE COLORISTE #5
1 985 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 12 pouces/121 X 30 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

PORTO
641 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 15 X 30 pouces/38 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LÀ-BAS
819 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur bois
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces/ 61 x 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

JE T'AIME
901 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 40 X 16 pouces/ 101 X 40 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

ROULEAU ET CERF VOLANT
3 294 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

LE GUERRIER
3 294 $

PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE

ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES

