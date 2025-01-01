GUIGNOLÉE ARTISTIQUE 2

ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique/mortier/fusain
Format (rond): 20 po diametre /30 cm diametre
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Anny Bisson
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Acrylique, pastel sec, mortier
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces /61 x 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Bolieu
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Tech. Mixte/ époxy/résine sur bois/ cadre intégré
Format (H x L): 40 x 30 pouces / 101 x 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 10 X 10 pouces /25 X 25 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Eve Champagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /techniques mixtes sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 10 X 10 pouces /25 X 25 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 24 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
LIVRAISON ET TAXES INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Claude Allard ( décédé )
Photographie fine art avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Impression sur papier style musée
Format (H x L): 18 x 36 pouces/ 61 X 91cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 24 pouces /76 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Diane Couture
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique et encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 24 pouces/ 61 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Renée de Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / acrylique
Format (H x L): 12 X 48 pouces/ 30 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Renée de Gagné
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / acrylique
Format (H x L): 6 X 40 pouces/ 15 X 101 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 18 pouces/ 91 X 46cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 36 X 8 pouces/ 91 X 20 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Dominique Desmeules
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces/ 30 X 30 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Carine Genadry
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 18 pouces/61 X 46 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 40 x 40 pouces/ 101 x 101cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 x 40 pouces/ 76 x 101cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Isabelle Gosselin
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 48 pouces/ 121 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 48 pouces/ 761 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE:France Lamontagne
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique / encre sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique /Baton huile
Format (H x L): 30 X 48 pouces /76 X 121 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Johanne Maheux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique et bâton huile
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces /76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Bronze no. 38/50
Format (H x L): 7,5 x 3,5 pouces /19 x 9 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Andrée Marcoux
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Encre de chine
Format (H x L):11 X 15 pouces /28 X 38 cm
LIVRAISON ET TAXES INCLUSES
ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L):20 X 20 pouces /50 X 50 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: MelRoy
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Médium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L):20 X 20 pouces /50 X 50 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 24 X 24 pouces /61 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
ARTISTE: Sandra Morellato
Oeuvre originale
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 X 12 pouces /30 X 30 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Jane Oliveira
Photograhie fine art
Medium: Impression sur Papier d’art texturé de qualité musée
Édition : Limitée à 3 exemplaires, signés et numérotés
Format (H x L): 16 X 20 pouces/ 40 X 50 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 12 x 16 pouces/ 30 x 40 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 18 X 24 pouces/46 X 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: George Robert
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Tech. mixtes / Huile sur toile galerie
Format (H x L): 48 X 12 pouces/121 X 30 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 15 X 30 pouces/38 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique sur bois
Format (H x L): 24 x 24 pouces/ 61 x 61 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Céline Sirois
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture acrylique
Format (H x L): 40 X 16 pouces/ 101 X 40 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
PHOTO PARTIELLE DE L'OEUVRE
ARTISTE: Joce Texier
Oeuvre originale avec certificat d'authenticité
Medium: Peinture à l'huile au couteau
Format (H x L): 30 X 30 pouces/ 76 X 76 cm
TAXES ET LIVRAISON ( QC & ONT ) INCLUSES
