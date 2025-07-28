Harrison's Hope

Harrison's Hope

Harrison’s Hope Red Shoes Rock pour FASD Awareness Silent Auction

102 Little Rouge Circle or make arrangements directly with the team at Harrison's Hope by emailing us at [email protected]

Équipe de football du York United- Ensemble de 10 billets-9 octobre
25 $

Enchère de départ

Billets du Club de football du York United:

**Condition du don:

Les sièges doivent être occupés **


York United contre Pacific FC


9 octobre 2025 à 19h30 HNE

North York, ON - Stade des Lions de York


Section: 500

Rangée: 6

Sièges: 21 à 30

EasyGo! Folding E-Bike
250 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:

Meet the EasyGo! This folding design is small enough to fit into the car you’re thinking about replacing, but feels like a much bigger bike. This little workhorse is powered by a removable 48V 10.4Ah lithium-ion battery that drives a 500W rear hub motor, and features 5 different levels of pedal assist, with a throttle. And when you fold up the bike to move it around, strategically placed magnets keep the frame folded. Easy!


Retail Value: $1900

Leafs vs Predators Oct 14th Pair of GOLDS Behind Away Bench
250 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


This is for our Toronto Maple Leaf Fans. The seats are behind the "away" net for 2 periods. Great view for enthusiastic hockey fans!


2 Gold Tickets:

Nashville Predators @ Leafs on

Tuesday, October 14th, 2025

@ 7:00 pm

Section 112, Row 15, seats 4 & 5


Value: $800 for the Pair of Gold tickets

Custom RED SHOES ROCK High Top Converse Runners
100 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Custom One of a Kind "RED SHOES ROCK" Chucks with Harrison's Hope logo


This Pair is SIZE: Women's 9


HOWEVER- Custom orders available in your size!! 6 Week Delivery Window


We can order after you secure the winning bid!


Retail Value: $200

One-on-One Caregiver Coaching Session with Barb Clark
50 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


One-on-One FASD Caregiver Coaching Session with Barb Clark: (Author & Master Level Aggression & Regulation Expert)


Parenting and caregiving can feel overwhelming, especially when supporting children impacted by trauma, neurodiversity, or Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD). This private 60-minute coaching session offers a safe, supportive space to share your challenges and receive practical, compassionate strategies tailored to your family’s needs. With decades of experience as both a professional trainer and a parent, Barb brings humour, honesty, and hope to help you feel more confident and equipped in your caregiving journey.



Retail Value: $250

Oshawa Generals vrs Peterborough Petes- Sun. Oct 19th @6pm
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


This is for our Oshawa Generals Hockey Fans.



Pair of Tickets:

Peterborough Petes @ Oshawa on

Tuesday, October 19th, 2025

@ 6:05 pm


Section 118, Row 16, seats 8 & 9


Includes Prepaid Indoor Garage Parking as well!


Value: $75 for the Pair of tickets

Stouffville Wall Clock
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Beautiful customized Wall Clock let everyone know your love for Stouffville! Beautifully finished, battery operated Wall Clock.


Retail Value: $80


Gentle Motion Mobile Personal Training Gift Certificate-GTA
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:

 

"Gentle Motion" is a mobile personal training company based in the GTA.


This voucher entitles the recipient to:

3 x 45 minute fitness sessions in your home or other preferred location.

 

-Sessions are for singles, not couples or groups.

 

-Please mention this voucher when booking the first session."


Retail Value: $250


EA College Football 26 NA PS5/PS4 Digital Code NEW RELEASE
35 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


New Release of Electronic Arts  (EA) Video Game PS5/PS4 (Digital Code)


Electronic Arts Digital Codes arrived.

College Football 26

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 26 NA PS5

Platform: Playstation 5

Region: North-America


Retail Value:$90

EA NHL 26 Standard Edition Bundle: XBox SX
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


New Release of Electronic Arts  (EA) Video Game (Digital Code)

NHL 26
NHL 26 Standard Edition Bundle XSX WW (EXCLUDES BELGIUM)
Platform: XBox SX
Region: Worldwide



Retail Value:$70

New Release EA Sports FC 26 -Digital Copy
20 $

Enchère de départ

item Details:

EA SPORTS FC 26- Digital Copy
EA SPORTS FC 26 PS5/PS4 NA
Platform: Playstation 5
Region: North-America


Retail Value: $90.00

EA MYSIMS COZYBUNDLE Switch NA- Digital Code
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


New Releases of Electronic Arts  (EA) Video Game (Digital Code)

 

MYSIMS

MYSIMS COZY BUNDLE NA

Platform: Switch

Region: North-America

 

Retail Value:$55

EA SPLIT FICTION PC Worldwide Digital Code
40 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


New Releases of Electronic Arts  (EA) Video Game (Digital Code)

 

SPLIT FICTION

SPLIT FICTION (EA APP)

Platform: PC (EA App)

Region: Worldwide

 
Retail Value: $70

Christina Cooks Artisan Crafted Hearty Soup Trio
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Christina Cooks Artisan Crafted Hearty Soup Trio Gift Pack


http://www.christinacookscatering.com


Retail Value: $75

Glow in the Dark Custom Resin Cutting Board & Coasters
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Wendy's Resin Custom Glow in the Dark Cutting Board & Coaster Set.



Retail Value: $55

Premium Bamboo Charcuterie Set
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Premium Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Set complete with platter, tray, steel cutlery & serving utensils


Retail Value: $100

Digital Photo Frame
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Digital Photo Frame


Displays your photos and gets them off your phone for others to see!


Retail Value: $75

Embracing Hope- Newly Released Soft Cover Book (1 of 2))
15 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Embracing Hope- Innovative Strategies to Empower Parents Raising Neurodiverse Teens.


by Carl Young & Joel Sheragren


* We have 2 Books available- this is for the first copy**


Retail Value: $50

Embracing Hope- Newly Released Soft Cover Book
15 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Embracing Hope- Innovative Strategies to Empower Parents Raising Neurodiverse Teens.


by Carl Young & Joel Sheragren


* We have 2 Books available- this is for the secondcopy**


Retail Value: $50

Mini Photo Shoot Gift Certificate- Hamilton, ON
15 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Mini Photo Shoot Session with 5 edited photos included.


Location: Hamilton, ON


Retail Value: $50

Full Photo Shoot Gift Certificate- Hamilton, ON
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Full Photo Shoot Session with 15 edited photos included.


Location: Hamilton, ON


Retail Value: $150

Deluxe Photo Shoot Gift Certificate- Hamilton, ON
50 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Deluxe Photo Shoot Session with 25 edited photos included.


Location: Hamilton, ON


Retail Value: $250

Aga Khan Museum Pair of Admission Tickets
15 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Two (2) complimentary admission tickets to the Aga Khan Museum. Your tickets grant you access to the Museum Collections Gallery as well as our Temporary Exhibitions Gallery,*

Please note that the Museum’s opening hours and programs may be subject to change.


Location: Toronto, ONVisit agakhanmuseum.org for the latest updates.


Retail Value: $40

Glow Town Putt & Play $100 Gift Card
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Glow Town Putt & Play Gift Card for hours of indoor entertainment.


Location: Stouffville, ON


Retail Value: $100

Timber Creek Outdoor Entertainment $100 Gift Certificate
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Timber Creek Outdoor Entertainment for mini putt, batting cages and driving range.


Location: Stouffville, ON


Retail Value: $100

Gold Auto Detailing Package Gift Certificate from Gus Brown
50 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Gold Auto Detailing Package Gift Certificate from Gus Brown


Location: Port Perry, ON


Retail Value: $255

Reptilia VIP Package
55 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Reptilia VIP Package Includes:

3 adult general admission passes, along with 4 kids passes.


Locations: Whitby, Vaughan or London, ON

www.reptilia.org


Retail Value: $150

Portable Charcoal BBQ
10 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Portable Charcoal BBQ


Retail Value: $75

Canadian Tire Car Wash Kit
20 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Canadian Tire Car Wash Kit


Retail Value: $100

Ren's Doggy Gift Basket with $25 Gift Card
25 $

Enchère de départ

Item Details:


Ren's Doggy Gift Basket of dog toys & treats for your Best Furry Friend and a $25 Ren's Gift Card.


Retail Value: $100

