Heroes and Heroine Day Celebration & Banquet 2025

8296 Chem. Devonshire

Mont-Royal, QC H4P 2P7, Canada

HEROES AND HEROINE DAY CELEBRATION & BANQUET
CA$150

Thank you for your want to join us

The agenda will be sent shortly.

Cocktails start as of 6:00 pm


Ad space - message/wish
CA$20

message ad space in the booklet. For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - business card
CA$30

Business card ad space. For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - quarter page
CA$40

Quarter page ad space booklet.

For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - half page
CA$50

Half page ad space booklet.

For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - full page (inside)
CA$80

full page inside ad space booklet. For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - full page outside back
CA$200

full page outside back ad space booklet. For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - full page inside back
CA$175

full page inside back ad space booklet. For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

ad space - inside front cover
CA$180

inside front cover ad space booklet. For an ad in the booklet, please contact Peter Barrett, Chair, JABOP, at 514-737-8229 ext. 112, [email protected]. The deadline for submission of an ad is Friday, October 3, 2025 at 5 pm.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing