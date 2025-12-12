Hiver 2026 - Classe de maitre – Mokuhanga par Paul Furneaux / Masterclass – Mokuhanga by Paul Furneaux

Les prix sont taxes incluses.

The prices include taxes.



En cas d'annulation de la part du participant :



100% du montant sera remboursé jusqu’au 3 janvier 2026.



50% du montant sera remboursé jusqu'au 9 janvier 2026.



Aucun remboursement ne sera fait après le 10 janvier 2026.



La contribution que vous avez choisi de donner à la plateforme Zeffy ne pourra être remboursée par Engramme.



In case of cancellation by the participant:



100% of the amount will be refunded until January 3, 2026.



50% of the amount will be refunded until January 9, 2026.



No refunds will be issued after January 10, 2026.



Please note that the contribution you chose to give to the Zeffy platform cannot be refunded by Engramme.