Inscription COJEQ 2025 - École

19 Boulevard Arthabaska Est

Victoriaville, QC G6T 0S4, Canada

Youth registration - Quadruple room
CA$350
groupTicketCaption
This fee includes the registration of one young person for the competition, including round-trip transportation from Montreal and full-board accommodation at the Victorin Hotel in Victoriaville. 4 young people in one room.
Youth registration - Triple room
CA$375
This fee includes the registration of one young person for the competition, including round-trip transportation from Montreal and full-board accommodation at the Victorin Hotel in Victoriaville. 3 young people in one room.
Youth registration - Double room
CA$450
This fee includes the registration of one young person for the competition, including round-trip transportation from Montreal and full-board accommodation at the Victorin Hotel in Victoriaville. 2 young people in one room.
Individual youth registration
CA$500
This fee includes the registration of one young person for the competition, including round-trip transportation from Montreal and full-board accommodation at the Victorin Hotel in Victoriaville. 1 young people in one room.
Registration without room and transport
CA$225
This fee includes the registration of one person for the competition, with meals only at the Victorin Hotel in Victoriaville.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing