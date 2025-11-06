Offer your team or partners a complete experience combining golf, comfort, and visibility.
In addition to the golf day and all its inclusions, enjoy:
• 🧊 Cooler filled with refreshments and lunch
• 🏷️ Golf cart with your company's name
• 👀 Preferred visibility on the course
A turnkey formula to combine pleasure, recognition, and commitment to a great cause.
Enjoy a full day of golf
This package includes:
• 🥐 Welcome brunch
• ⛳ Vegas-style golf round
• 🎁 Golfer's gifts
• 🍽️ Dinner
A great opportunity to contribute to a cause that makes a difference, while sharing a memorable day with colleagues or friends.
Join us for the festive portion of the 2026 JuriGolf Classic and attend the benefit evening in support of the SAFIR Program.
The Banquet Ticket includes:
• 🍸 Welcome cocktail
• 🍽️ Dinner
• 🎁 Draws and door prizes
• 🎶 Musical and festive atmosphere
