La Classique Juri Golf - 36th Edition

1000 Rte de Lotbinière

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC J7V 0H5, Canada

💎 Prestige Quartet
CA$3,000
Offer your team or partners a complete experience combining golf, comfort, and visibility.

In addition to the golf day and all its inclusions, enjoy:

• 🧊 Cooler filled with refreshments and lunch
• 🏷️ Golf cart with your company's name
• 👀 Preferred visibility on the course

A turnkey formula to combine pleasure, recognition, and commitment to a great cause.

🏌️‍♂️ Regular Quartet
CA$2,400
Enjoy a full day of golf

This package includes:

• 🥐 Welcome brunch
• ⛳ Vegas-style golf round
• 🎁 Golfer's gifts

• 🍽️ Dinner

A great opportunity to contribute to a cause that makes a difference, while sharing a memorable day with colleagues or friends.

⛳ Individual Golfer
CA$600

Enjoy a full day of golf

This package includes:

• 🥐 Welcome brunch
• ⛳ Vegas-style golf round
• 🎁 Golfer's gifts

• 🍽️ Dinner

A great opportunity to contribute to a cause that makes a difference, while sharing a memorable day with colleagues or friends.

🍽️ Banquet Ticket
CA$300

Join us for the festive portion of the 2026 JuriGolf Classic and attend the benefit evening in support of the SAFIR Program.

The Banquet Ticket includes:

• 🍸 Welcome cocktail
• 🍽️ Dinner
• 🎁 Draws and door prizes
• 🎶 Musical and festive atmosphere

