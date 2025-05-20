eventClosed

The Night of the Traitors - August 8 and 9, 2025

Cercle de la Garnison de Québec

97 Rue Saint-Louis, Québec, QC G1R 3Z6, Canada

4 to 6 PM - General admission (FRENCH ONLY)
CA$27.59
When you make your purchase, your spot will be automatically reserved. You will only need to give your name upon arrival, 15 minutes before your reservation time. Cost of the ticket $24 TPS $1,20 TVQ $2,39
6:30 to 8:30 PM - General admission (FRENCH ONLY)
CA$27.59
6:30 to 8:30 PM - General admission (ENGLISH ONLY)
CA$27.59
9 to 11 PM - General admission (FRENCH ONLY)
CA$27.59
