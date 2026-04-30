Laachi: Musical Stories

This is a Pay What You Can ticket. Everyone is welcome!





A suggested minimum contribution of $10 helps cover food costs if you’re able. Any additional amount is always appreciated and directly supports our mission and future Laachi events. No one will be turned away!





Dinner & refreshments are provided for all guests, catered by our local favourite East India Company, including food, tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages.

This ticket grants you full access to the evening’s curated storytelling experience, including: