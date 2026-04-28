Laachi: Visual Stories

This is a Pay What You Can ticket. Everyone is welcome!
A suggested minimum contribution of $10 helps cover food costs if you’re able. Any additional amount is always appreciated and directly supports our mission and future Laachi events. No one will be turned away!
Dinner & refreshments are provided for all guests, catered by our local favourite East India Company, including food, tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages.
This ticket grants you full access to the evening’s curated storytelling experience, including:
- Admission to a 2-hour intimate gathering/wprkshop
- A warm, welcoming space designed for reflection, connection, and emotional safety
- Complimentary dinner
- The opportunity to contribute your expression to the final Laachi exhibition.
- An invitation to future Laachi events and storytelling prompts.
- Ability to support local storytellers and meet other members of the community.
This is a Pay What You Can ticket. Everyone is welcome!
A suggested minimum contribution of $10 helps cover food costs if you’re able. Any additional amount is always appreciated and directly supports our mission and future Laachi events. No one will be turned away!
Dinner & refreshments are provided for all guests, catered by our local favourite East India Company, including food, tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages.
This ticket grants you full access to the evening’s curated storytelling experience, including:
- Admission to a 2-hour intimate gathering/wprkshop
- A warm, welcoming space designed for reflection, connection, and emotional safety
- Complimentary dinner
- The opportunity to contribute your expression to the final Laachi exhibition.
- An invitation to future Laachi events and storytelling prompts.
- Ability to support local storytellers and meet other members of the community.