Kahanee Inc.

Organisé par

Kahanee Inc.

À propos de cet événement

Laachi: Visual Stories

214 McDermot Ave

Winnipeg, MB R3B 0S3, Canada

Evening Admission
Payez ce que vous pouvez

This is a Pay What You Can ticket. Everyone is welcome!


A suggested minimum contribution of $10 helps cover food costs if you’re able. Any additional amount is always appreciated and directly supports our mission and future Laachi events. No one will be turned away!


Dinner & refreshments are provided for all guests, catered by our local favourite East India Company, including food, tea, coffee, and non-alcoholic beverages.

This ticket grants you full access to the evening’s curated storytelling experience, including:

  • Admission to a 2-hour intimate gathering/wprkshop
  • A warm, welcoming space designed for reflection, connection, and emotional safety
  • Complimentary dinner
  • The opportunity to contribute your expression to the final Laachi exhibition.
  • An invitation to future Laachi events and storytelling prompts. 
  • Ability to support local storytellers and meet other members of the community. 

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100 % de votre achat va à notre mission!