Lab2Market

Organisé par

Lab2Market

À propos de cet événement

Lab2Market Sommet 2025.

800 Rue du Square-Victoria 3rd and 4th floor

Montréal, QC H3C 1A3, Canada

Billet 2 jours – Étudiant·e
65 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses. Une carte étudiante sera requise à l’entrée.
Billet 2 jours – Startup
130 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses.
Billet 2 jours – Académique
130 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses.
Billet 2 jours – Professionnel·le
190 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses.
Corporation Billet 2 jours
400 $
Co-fondateur Maillage (pour les participants au sommet)
Gratuit
Pour les personnes qui ont déjà acheté leur billet pour le sommet et qui recherchent un cofondateur, participez à l'événement de mise en relation des cofondateurs qui aura lieu le 22 octobre de 17 h à 18 h.
Co-fondateur Maillage (pour les non-participants au sommet)
6 $
Événement de mise en relation entre cofondateurs. Ce billet est destiné aux personnes qui ne participent pas au sommet mais souhaitent assister à cet événement. Événement organisé le 22 octobre de 17 h à 18 h.
F*ck Up Night (For Summit Ticket Holders Only)
Gratuit

For people already getting tickets to the summit. Join us for our night event, connect with fellow entrepreneurs, hear 3 professional failure stories, network, beers and more. 6pm to 8:30pm October 22nd

Une journée à Sherbrooke
5 $
Une visite industrielle et académique d'une journée à Sherbrooke, avec des présentations par les principaux acteurs des technologies quantiques et émergentes, avec départ et retour depuis Montréal.
Billet 1 jour – Étudiant·e
45 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses. Une carte étudiante sera requise à l’entrée.
Student Single Day Ticket (23 October)
45 $

Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Will require student I.D. as proof at door.

Startup Single Day Ticket (22 October)
75 $

Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Billet 1 jour – Startup
75 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses.
Billet 1 jour – Académique
75 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses.
Academic single Day Ticket (23 October)
75 $

Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Billet 1 jour – Professionnel·le
110 $
Accès à l’événement avec services et activités régulières incluses.
Professional single Day Ticket (23 October)
110 $

Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Corporation Billet 1 jour
325 $
Premium Exhibit Booth Sponsorship:
2 299,50 $

Package Includes:

  • 2-day booth
  • 2 Summit tickets
  • Logo featured on the summit website

*Taxes included

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100% de votre achat va à notre mission!