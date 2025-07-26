Le GIGABAR de la Grande Bataille 1025

Forfait Grand Buveur - BIÈRE
CA$95

Forfait 25 consommations, forfait bon pour la GB et toutes les autres cessions de la saison 2025


1 consommation = environ 500ml donc une bonne choppe

Forfait Ti-Buveur - BIÈRE
CA$42.50

Forfait 10 consommations, forfait bon pour la GB et toutes les autres cessions de la saison 2025


1 consommation = environ 500ml donc une bonne choppe

Forfait Grand Buveur - CIDRE
CA$95

Forfait 25 consommations, forfait bon pour la GB et toutes les autres cessions de la saison 2025


1 consommation = environ 500ml donc une bonne choppe

Forfait Ti-Buveur - CIDRE
CA$42.50

Forfait 10 consommations, forfait bon pour la GB et toutes les autres cessions de la saison 2025


1 consommation = environ 500ml donc une bonne choppe

Bière ou Cidre - à l'unité
CA$4.75

1 consommation = environ 500ml donc une bonne choppe

Forfait Cocktail - Aperol Spritz
CA$55

Forfait 10 consommations, *ATTENTION: forfait bon pour la GB seulement

Cocktail Aperol Spritz - à l'unité
CA$6

