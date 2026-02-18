<p>Apprentissage avec T1D Vente aux Enchères Silencieuse</p>

Treat yourself (or someone special!) to an unforgettable Ottawa experience that blends incredible food with world-class art.

This package includes:





🍕 $100 voucher to The Grand Pizzeria- famous for their Woodfired Pizza’s!

Enjoy award-winning pizza, Italian favourites, and a warm, vibrant atmosphere in the heart of the city.





🎨 Two admission ticket, includes special exhibits (valued at $44) to National Gallery of Canada





Explore stunning collections and special exhibitions at one of Canada’s most iconic cultural destinations.





Perfect for date night, friends’ day out, or a special family outing — great food and inspiring art!





Bid generously and enjoy the best of Ottawa’s flavour and culture! 🍕✨🎨





https://www.thegrandpizzeria.com/menu



