<p>Apprentissage avec T1D Vente aux Enchères Silencieuse</p>

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Recevez un sac à dos isolé, d'une valeur de 80 $, de Pimp My Diabetes.
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Get your brick on with this retired LEGO City Set!
Value: $200
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Treat yourself (or someone special!) to an unforgettable Ottawa experience that blends incredible food with world-class art.
This package includes:
🍕 $100 voucher to The Grand Pizzeria- famous for their Woodfired Pizza’s!
Enjoy award-winning pizza, Italian favourites, and a warm, vibrant atmosphere in the heart of the city.
🎨 Two admission ticket, includes special exhibits (valued at $44) to National Gallery of Canada
Explore stunning collections and special exhibitions at one of Canada’s most iconic cultural destinations.
Perfect for date night, friends’ day out, or a special family outing — great food and inspiring art!
Bid generously and enjoy the best of Ottawa’s flavour and culture! 🍕✨🎨
https://www.thegrandpizzeria.com/menu
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Valued at $400
Celebrate spring and creativity with this private watercolour workshop for up to 6 people led by popular Ottawa artist Brenda Beattie.
Inspired by the beauty of the Canadian Tulip Festival, you and your guests will learn to paint vibrant tulips in a relaxed and welcoming studio setting.
During this 2-hour lesson, Brenda will guide you step-by-step through essential watercolour techniques including colour mixing, layering, and brush techniques. By the end of the workshop, each participant will complete a beautiful 8" x 10" tulip painting to take home.
🌷 Private instruction for up to 6 people
🎨 All materials provided
🖌 Suitable for all skill levels – no experience necessary
🏛 Studio time provided by Capital Art Fair Gallery and Boutique
📅 Date: April 24, 2026
⏰ Time: 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Perfect for friends, family, or a creative night out during Ottawa’s most colourful season. Enjoy expert instruction, a welcoming studio atmosphere, and leave with your own tulip masterpiece.
Bid high for this memorable artistic experience! 🌷🎨
https://www.shopcapitalart.com
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"Virginia Gay’s joyous, gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac, packed with music, wit and aching romance, is a love letter to hope; to language and desire; to the irrepressible magic of theatre. A big-hearted, irreverent rom-com for our times."
2 Tickets for the March 27th 7:30 PM performance at CAA Theatre (651 Yonge Street, Toronto)
Orchestra Seating, Row N ($240 Value)
AUDIENCE ADVISORY:
This production contains strong language and mature themes.
Recommended for ages 14+
Running Time: 1 hour 30 mins (no intermission)
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Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey action! This prize includes two tickets to see the Ottawa Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes, parking and two $15 food and drink tickets.
Game date: April 5, 2026 at the Candian Tire Centre in Ottawa.
🔥 Incredible seats
🔥 Electric game-night atmosphere
🔥 Valued at $300
Experience the energy, the intensity, and the thrill of live hockey as these powerhouse teams battle it out. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love an exciting night out, this is your chance to be part of the action!
Don’t miss your shot — bid high and cheer loud! 🏒
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Style meets smart design in this stunning Cole Haan Women’s Grand Ambition Convertible Backpack in classic New British Tan.
Valued at $440, donated by SoftMoc.
Crafted in beautiful leather, this versatile bag effortlessly transforms from a sophisticated shoulder or crossbody handbag into a functional backpack — giving you hands-free convenience without sacrificing style.
✨ Fits up to a 15" laptop
✨ Multiple compartments & zip pockets for easy organization
✨ Trolley pass for seamless travel
✨ Converts from backpack to shoulder or crossbody bag
Dimensions:
15" L x 5.5" W
2.5" handle drop (backpack mode)
20" strap drop (shoulder/crossbody)
Perfect for work, travel, or everyday elegance, this bag blends functionality with refined design. Whether you're heading to the office or catching a flight, you’ll do it in effortless style.
Bid with confidence — carry with style!
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Ce sac en cuir de Cole Hahn, d'une valeur de 440 $, a été généreusement donné par Soft Moc.
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Ce sac à dos en cuir de Cole Hahn, d'une valeur de 475 $, a été généreusement donné par Soft Moc.
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Ce sac à dos en cuir de Cole Hahn, d'une valeur de 500 $, a été généreusement donné par Soft Moc.
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Vous recevrez un certificat de chaussures de Cole Haan. Vous pourrez choisir une paire de chaussures pour hommes d'une valeur de 400 $. Ce certificat a été généreusement donné par Soft Moc.
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Vous recevrez un certificat de chaussures de Cole Haan. Vous pouvez choisir une paire de chaussures pour femmes d'une valeur de 400 $. Ce certificat a été généreusement donné par Soft Moc.
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Les billets (2) sont pour le 9 avril 2026, (Toronto Raptors contre Miami Heat) et ont une valeur de 480 $.
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Cet aspirateur a été donné par un membre de la communauté et a une valeur de 450 $.
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Cheer on Ottawa’s hometown heroes with this $100 voucher redeemable for two tickets to see the Ottawa Charge at a home game in April 2026! (April 8th, 18th or 25th)
This is your chance to watch elite talent up close — including several players who have represented Canada women's national ice hockey team on the Olympic stage. Speed, skill, grit, and world-class competition all in one unforgettable night.
🔥 $100 value
🔥 Two tickets to a home game
🔥 Featuring Olympic-level talent
🔥 Electric professional women’s hockey atmosphere
Bid high, bring your game-day energy, and experience the excitement live — Go Charge Go! 🏒
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Capture your family in a priceless masterpiece that will be treasured for generations.
Value: $3000
About Artage
For more than two decades, Artage Portraits has served many of the most affluent families and individuals in Toronto and surrounding communities. Because our work is highly specialized, we have never needed to market nationally or broadly — our reputation has grown primarily through client loyalty, word of mouth and exclusive referrals.
What is Artage offering?
The exclusive family portrait experience includes:
✔ A luxury studio session at Artage Portraits in Mississauga
✔ A stunning 14” fine art portrait that will become the centerpiece of your home
✔ Master-level hand-finished artistry, ensuring a portrait of unparalleled beauty, depth, and
craftsmanship
✔ The opportunity to own a legacy piece that will last for generations.
Learn more: Artage Portraits | Toronto's Fine Art Portraiture Studio
*Please note, Artage Portraits is located in Mississauga and the winning bidder must be able to attend their studio session in person.
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Calling all book lovers! Snag this exciting bundle featuring a selection of inspiring reads from DHF, a stylish tote bag to carry your next great story, and a mystery pack of fun stickers to add a little personality to your laptop, water bottle, or journal.
Valued at $150, this bundle includes four stories written and illustrated by folks living with T1D. There is also a fun journal for bidders to utilize and pass some time when recovering from lows.
The tote bag is 16" x 16" and all stickers are 3" in size. Stickers are not pictured and a mystery bundle will be sent to winners. The selection of stickers can ve viewed at https://diabeteshope.threadless.com/accessories/sticker/white.
This bundle is perfect for cozy reading nights with little ones or gifting to your favourite bookworm, Valued at $150, these items are full of surprises and feel-good finds.
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