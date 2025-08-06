A superb bilingual calendar (French and English) measuring 11 x 8.5 inches (closed). Beautiful photos of our fur babies with texts describing their story and a well-being tip. Each month, a different animal, and also a tribute to our dearly departed who will remain in all hearts. Ideal for hanging on the wall or on the refrigerator and brightening up each month with our life survivors. A reminder for important dates in Quebec/Canada.
Practical, beautiful, and above all indispensable, it helps The Aristopaws continue to save lives. A very nice gift for Christmas, a birthday, a hostess gift, celebrating the New Year, pleasing a cat and dog lover or someone sensitive to the animal cause. The possibilities are endless for giving a beautiful gift. And all profits go to the care of the animals saved by The Aristopaws!
A superb 6 x 7 inch bilingual calendar (French and English). Complementary to the wall calendar, perfect for small spaces or to have a visual reminder of the Aristopaws' protégés at work. Each month, a superb photo of one of our survivors, their story, well-being tips, and a page in tribute to our departed. An essential format, as everyone has a little corner where to place it. A perfect gift for all end-of-year occasions, Christmas, hostess gift, and to start the New Year well, celebrate a birthday or please a cat and dog lover.
With this calendar, you will always have a visual overview of dates, and you'll help The Aristopaws continue to save our fur babies, as all profits go to the care of the animals saved by The Aristopaws.
