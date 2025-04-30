Game "Because talking about it is moving forward" English
CA$30
Introspection Cards for Youth 12+ years old90-question game to facilitate reflections and discussions on mental health topics. There is no specific way to play this card game. Indeed, you can play solo as well as with a band. You can choose the order of the cards to draw and decide if you are the only person who answers the question or if everyone answers it in turn... It's a game that easily adapts to those who take part, so let your imagination run wild! » Card categories included: Trivia, Emotions, Heart to Heart, Scenarios + 10 free question cards.
Shipping fee - Canada
CA$20
Regular delivery fees via Canada Post. * Please allow 2 to 4 working days for your order to be shipped. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address.* If you wish to pick up your order in person at 92 Boulevard Saint-Raymond, #304 in Gatineau or if you wish to purchase 2 or more items, we invite you to contact our administrative assistant directly at [email protected] to complete the order.
Shipping fee - International
CA$25
Regular international shipping fees * without tracking number. * We kindly ask you to allow a period of 2 to 4 business days for the shipping of your order. The delivery time may vary from 7 to 14 business days, depending on the destination address. Please note that customs fees may apply.
