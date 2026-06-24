🔥Life In The Spirit Seminar - YPO🔥

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The cost includes accommodation for 2 nights in a shared room, each room having its shared toilet, all meals on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, and coffee breaks throughout the weekend.
The cost includes accommodation for 2 nights in a shared room, each room having its shared toilet, all meals on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, and coffee breaks throughout the weekend.
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