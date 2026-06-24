A group of people with their hands raised in worship stand in the foreground, looking towards a glowing cross against a bright sky in the background.
Communauté du renouveau en l'Esprit-Saint (LSMF)

Organisé par

Communauté du renouveau en l'Esprit-Saint (LSMF)

À propos de cet événement

🔥Life In The Spirit Seminar - YPO🔥

Rte 21

Alfred et Plantagenet, ON K0B 1L0, Canada

Early Bird Registration
150 $
Disponible jusqu'au 7 sept.

The cost includes accommodation for 2 nights in a shared room, each room having its shared toilet, all meals on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, and coffee breaks throughout the weekend.

Registration
180 $

The cost includes accommodation for 2 nights in a shared room, each room having its shared toilet, all meals on Saturday, breakfast and lunch on Sunday, and coffee breaks throughout the weekend.

Le saviez-vous? Nous collectons des fonds avec Zeffy pour garantir que 100 % de votre achat va à notre mission!