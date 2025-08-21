Limonbucks Lemonade Stand

Good Old Lemonade
3 $

Original lemonade with ice.

Sparkling Lemonade
3,50 $

Lemonade made with sparkling water and ice.

Berry Berry Good Lemonade
4 $

Your choice of original lemonade or sparkling lemonade with added red raspberries.

Sundrop Tropical Lemonade
4 $

Your choice of original lemonade or sparkling lemonade with mix of pineapple, dragon fruit & passion fruit.

Bracelet
2 $

Handmade rainbow loom bracelet

Mystery box (draw 1 item)
1 $

DRAW AN ITEM - get either a lollipop, charm, bracelet, lemonade, ring or little animal toy.

Mystery bag
2 $

It's a SURPRISE!

