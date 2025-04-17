LFT's Fundraising Online Auction

Enjoy two private 1:1 Pilates training sessions with Lauren at her boutique home studio located just a 3-minute drive from LFT!

Value: $250

More about Lauren, Certified Pilates and Essentrics® Instructor

Lauren Finkelstein is a Mat and Pre/Postnatal Certified Pilates Instructor, as well as a Level 4 Certified Essentrics® Instructor based in Toronto. She teaches both small group classes and private 1:1 training. As a busy mom of two, Lauren understands the physical demands of parenthood and the challenge of finding accessible, convenient ways to move. Her goal is to help you make exercise fit into your lifestyle.

Private Pilates training with Lauren offers a personalized approach to help individuals meet various health, lifestyle and fitness goals, as well customizations for individuals recovering from injuries or those seeking modifications to improve the effectiveness of their regular strength training routines. As a trainer who specializes in both Pilates and Essentrics, Lauren is also able to blend both methods to meet a range of lifestyle and fitness goals!

This package includes:

2 x Private Pilates and/or Essentrics Training Sessions – 60 minutes each

Retail value: $250.00 CAD - Must be redeemed by June 30, 2026.

Whether you’re curious about trying Pilates for the first time, looking for focused one-on-one workouts, or are interested in small group classes in a supportive environment, Living by Lauren offers approachable, effective training to help you feel strong, mobile, and confident.

More information: https://livingbylauren.com/

Home studio info: https://livingbylauren.com/home-studio

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/living.by.lauren/