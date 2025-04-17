LFT's Fundraising Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lunch with Mrs. Barbara Martin
Value: Priceless
Enjoy an exclusive lunch with LFT Principal Barbara Martin — a rare chance to connect in a relaxed setting, hear stories from the school, and chat about future plans.
• Location mutually agreed upon
• To be scheduled within 6 months of the auction
A one-of-a-kind experience filled with conversation, laughter, and maybe even dessert!
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens — 2 Premium Seats
Value: $1,600
Donated by Josh Klein, Real Estate Broker, Chestnut Park Real Estate
Experience one of hockey’s greatest rivalries live! Enjoy two premium seats for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena.
Seat Details: Section 106, Row 17, Seats 3 & 4 — an exceptional vantage point close to the action.
Why bid?
• Iconic rivalry: Leafs vs. Habs is always unforgettable
• Premium seating with clear ice views
• A perfect night out for fans, families, or corporate guests
Generously donated by Josh Klein, Chestnut Park Real Estate.
About Josh Klein, Chestnut Park Real Estate
Our team’s mission is to deliver the most customized and thoughtful real estate service in the industry. By understanding each client’s unique needs, we provide a highly personalized experience built on expertise, trust, and care. We believe in educating and empowering clients to make confident, informed decisions, ensuring every transaction feels strategic and rewarding.
With a focus on architectural and design-driven homes, we bring a discerning eye for sophistication, craftsmanship, and refined detail to every property we represent. From modern infill builds to restored heritage residences, our work reflects a passion for design and a commitment to excellence.
Proudly affiliated with Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Toronto’s leading brokerage, and Christie’s International Real Estate, our partnership connects clients to a global network of premier properties and unparalleled insight, providing unmatched exposure and access both locally and worldwide.
JoshKlein.ca
416-925-9191
Drive a Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, & more on a world-class racetrack.
Value: $1,059 + tax
MULTIPLE CAR PACKAGE valid from May 2026.
No expiration date.
Select 2 cars, for 10 laps, 1 or 2 pax.
Driver's must be 16 & over - no security deposit or insurance purchase required.
Valid G1, G2, G, or any foreign country driver's license is required.
Experience includes a complimentary instructional discovery lap in an SUV/Van.
Cars feature automatic/semi-automatic and manual transmissions.
Drivers are accompanied by a professional instructor in a passenger seat for the duration of the driving session.
Pricing is based on a 1.5km track distance (1 Lap = 1.5km). When a 3km track is used, the number of laps will be reduced accordingly.
Packages can be used as ride-along experience with an instructor driving. Minimum age for ride-along is 7 & older.
Friends and Family are welcome. No entrance fee for spectators on track days.
Certificate for 1 week
Value: up to $2,211+ tax
This certificate offers one full week at Muskoka Woods Summer Camp for a child aged 6 to 16 — a place where fun, friendship, and confidence grow every day.
Give your child an unforgettable adventure!
Must redeem by April 1, 2026 - Limited to availability at the time of registration
muskokawoods.com
Muskoka Woods: a non-profit youth development organization offering summer camp, school trips, retreat groups and leadership experiences for all ages.
Helicopter Flight for 3
Value: $549 + tax
Experience Toronto like never before! You and two guests will soar above the city’s skyline on a thrilling helicopter ride. From the CN Tower to the lakefront, see every iconic landmark from a breathtaking new perspective. A perfect mix of excitement, beauty, and bragging rights.
Located in: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport
Dining Certificate
Value: $400
Savour traditional French cuisine with innovative North American influences in a gastronomic adventure filled
with inspired service and unforgettable delights!
You and a guest are invited to an exquisite three-course dinner, expertly crafted by Chef de Cuisine Kane Van Ee
and his talented team. Your experience will include a choice of starter, main course, and dessert, complemented
by a sommelier-selected bottle of wine. Bon Appétit!
Not valid on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, or during the month of December. Expiry Date: November 30, 2026
O&B Hospitality ranges from à la carte fine dining, catering, group dining and special events in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton.
Family Portrait Session with Jérôme Scullino
Value: $1,500
Capture your loved ones in a timeless black-and-white portrait by acclaimed photographer Jérôme Scullino. Visit www.jerome.art to discover his work.
This exclusive package includes:
• 1-hour private studio session
• 12x12” handcrafted fine art portrait
• Ideal for families with up to 4 children (ages 1+)
🎁 Early Booking Bonus: Book within 5 days of the event and receive a complimentary frame for your portrait.
Professional Dental Hygiene Appointment & Oral Assessment
Value: $348
Refresh your smile with a complete dental hygiene appointment at Avalon Eglinton Dental Centre. This visit includes plaque removal, teeth polishing, an oral health assessment, and a personalized treatment plan to support long-term dental health.
Premium Organic Olive Oil — 17 Liters
Value: $350
Enjoy the rich, authentic taste of 100% organic olive oil, handcrafted in the sun-soaked groves of Lebanon. Perfect for cooking, dipping, or gifting, this 17-liter batch delivers exceptional quality and flavor to every dish.
GTA Home delivery included.
Reserved Parking Spot at LFT — 2025/2026 School Year
Value: Priceless
Skip the daily parking hassle with your own reserved spot at LFT for the full 2025–2026 school year. Enjoy stress-free mornings knowing your space is always waiting.
A rare convenience — and a great way to support the school.
Professional Child Dental Hygiene Appointment & Oral Assessment
Value: $220
Support your child’s oral health with a full dental hygiene appointment at Avalon Eglinton Dental Centre. This visit includes plaque removal, gentle polishing, an oral health assessment, and a personalized treatment plan to encourage lifelong healthy habits.
2 Tickets - Professional Women’s Hockey League Game – Toronto Sceptres Vs. Ottawa Charge
Value: $200
Date & Time: December 23 at 7:00 PM
Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto
Donated by Rosemount Law - Alexis Beale
https://www.rosemountlaw.com/
Coravin Three Wine Preservation System
Value: $329 + tax
Savor wine on your terms with the Coravin Three, which lets you pour a glass without removing the cork — keeping the rest fresh for weeks, months, or even years.
Ideal for single servings, tastings, or exploring your collection, Coravin’s patented technology ensures every pour is as perfect as the first.
4 Front Row Seats — LFT Winter Show
Value: Priceless
Enjoy the best seats in the house at the highly anticipated School Winter Show. With front row access, you’ll capture every moment, cheer on your child, and experience the performances up close.
A rare chance to enjoy this magical event in style and comfort — seats always in high demand!
Value: $3,000
Inspire your team with an unforgettable retreat at Muskoka Woods Leadership Studio!
This certificate is valid for 5 participants when your organization books a 3-day, 2-night Leadership Studio experience — a $3,000 value certificate designed to spark growth, connection, and leadership.
Expires: June 15, 2026
Subject to availability at the time of registration.
retreats.muskokawoods.com
Muskoka Woods: a non-profit youth development organization offering summer camp, school trips, retreat groups and leadership experiences for all ages.
Power Soccer School of Excellence & Power FC Academy Voucher
Value: $250 + tax
Give your child the ultimate soccer experience with a $250 credit toward any camp or program at Power Soccer (ages 4–17). Known for expert coaching and a supportive environment, Power Soccer builds confidence, skills, and a lifelong love for the game.
Voucher details:
• $250 credit toward any Power Soccer or Power FC Academy program
• One-time use | Valid until December 31, 2026.
Kick off something special — more than soccer, it’s confidence, creativity, and fun.
Private Dinner with Chef Patricia — For 6 Guests
Value: $700 | Wine Not Included
Enjoy an intimate three-course dinner at home, prepared and served by renowned Chef Patricia. Known for her refined, seasonal menus and warm hospitality, she will design a custom menu to match your tastes — from French classics to Mediterranean flavors or modern comfort food.
This package includes:
• Private dinner for 6 guests
• Custom three-course seasonal menu
• On-site cooking and full dinner service
• All ingredients provided
Wine and beverages not included. Host provides tableware and drinks. Date to be mutually agreed upon; must be redeemed by May 2026.
Children / Siblings Portrait Session with Jérôme Scullino
Value: $1,500
Because childhood is fleeting — let art preserve what matters.
Renowned photographer Jérôme Scullino will capture the personality and bond between your children or siblings in a timeless black-and-white portrait. Discover the beauty of his work at www.jerome.art
This package includes:
• Up to 1 hour of relaxed studio time
• One 12x12” handcrafted fine art print
• For up to 4 children (ages 1+)
🎁 Early Booking Bonus: Book within 5 days of the event and receive a complimentary frame for your portrait.
Exclusive Lunch with the Consul General of France
For 2 Guests
Value: Priceless
Enjoy a rare and intimate lunch for two at the official residence of the Consul General of France in Toronto.
This special experience includes:
• Private lunch for 2 guests
• Hosted by the Consul General
• Elegant French hospitality in a diplomatic setting
A unique opportunity to engage in conversation on international affairs and French culture in an unforgettable setting.
Date to be mutually agreed upon within one year of the auction.
French Lessons with Roxane — 3 Hour Online Tutoring
Value: $150
Enjoy three hours of personalized French instruction with Roxane, a professional teacher who makes every lesson engaging, fun, and effective.
Whether you’re trying French for the first time or refreshing your skills, this is a unique opportunity to learn with a native speaker while supporting a great cause.
Reflexology Session — Echos des Sens at Pomegranate Healthcare
Value: $170
Experience deep relaxation and balance with an initial reflexology treatment by Julie, a certified reflexologist and LFT parent. This holistic therapy stimulates reflex points on the feet, hands, face, and ears to promote wellness and stress relief.
• One session at Pomegranate Healthcare (Yonge & Lawrence)
• Valid until December 31, 2025
Learn more:
www.pomegranatehealthcare.ca/pages/services
Instagram: @echosdessens
A thoughtful gift — or a restorative moment just for you.
Karate Birthday Party at SuperKick
Value: $350
Give your child a birthday to remember with an action-packed party at SuperKick Karate! Perfect for ages 4+, the celebration includes martial arts activities, fun games, and expert-led instruction — all in a safe, high-energy environment.
The birthday child even gets to lead the class like a true black belt!
SuperKick provides the fun — you bring the cake.
Learn more: www.superkickkarate.ca
Personal Training & Nutrition Coaching with Guy Yavo
Value: $200
Jumpstart your fitness with a 2-hour session led by Guy Yavo, sports teacher at Lycée Français de Toronto. Tailored to your goals and fitness level, the session combines personal training, a custom routine, and nutrition guidance — all in a professional Toronto gym.
Includes:
• 1-on-1 personal training
• Customized fitness plan
• Nutrition coaching
A motivating experience for anyone ready to move, sweat, and feel stronger.
Personalized Photography Lesson with Samuel Choisy
Value: $500
Learn the art of photography in a private 2-hour session with Samuel Choisy, a Franco-Ontarian photographer whose work has been exhibited across Europe, the U.S., and Canada.
Whether you’re a beginner or an enthusiast, Samuel will tailor the lesson to your level and interests — covering camera settings, lighting, composition, and creative approaches to help you capture more meaningful images.
This package includes:
• 2 hours of one-on-one instruction
• Personalized guidance and hands-on practice
• Flexible scheduling within one year of the auction
Doubles Tennis Match with LFT Teachers
Value: Priceless
Take on Lycée Français de Toronto teachers Régis Calmettes and Médéric Palot in a friendly doubles tennis match! Expect lively rallies, good fun, and plenty of school spirit — whether you’re aiming to win or just enjoy the game.
This experience includes:
• One doubles match (you + partner vs. Régis & Médéric)
• Court time and refreshments
• Flexible scheduling with the teachers
Open to students, parents, and friends of the LFT community.
Game. Set. Match… for a great cause!
Health Coaching & Personal Training with Lucy Liu
Value: $200
Lucy Liu, a certified integrative health coach and former senior leader at McKinsey & Oliver Wyman, empowers high-performing women to build healthier, more balanced lives.
This package includes:
• 1-hour holistic health coaching (in-person in Toronto or via Zoom)
• 1-hour personal training (your gym or Lucy’s condo gym downtown)
• Redeem within 6 months
Lucy’s holistic approach blends mindset, nutrition, habits, fitness, sleep, and stress management — ideal for busy professionals seeking lasting transformation.
Learn more: www.lucyliucoaching.ca
Value: $200
Gift Card
Sensory & sensitivity friendly clothes for every kid
Biff’s Bistro or Maison Selby Dinner for Two certificate
Value: $300
Savour classic French favourites at Maison Selby or Biff’s Bistro, where warm ambiance meets exceptional culinary artistry and seasonal menu highlights.
This certificate has a maximum value of $300 applicable toward the total cost of the dining experience.
The Dinner for Two certificate for either Biff's Bistro or Maison Selby is valued at up to $300 to be applied toward the total cost of the dining experience.
https://www.maisonselby.com/
https://www.biffsbistro.com/
Nutrition Coaching with Cynthia Martel
Value: $600
Cynthia Martel, Accredited Nutrition Network Coach Practitioner, specializes in health coaching for weight loss and pre-diabetes/diabetes support.
This package includes:
• 45-minute discovery call
• Five 60-minute coaching sessions
• Access to member portal with support materials
• Ongoing email and text support
Learn more: www.zestgo.ca
2x $50 vouchers for Union Social Eatery on St Clair/Yonge
Value: $100
Union Social Eatery is a new, premium casual eatery known for its well-crafted menus and cocktails, an extensive draught and wine selection.
21 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M4V 1K6
AperoChic: 4 entry tickets
Value: $120
AperoChic is one of the first afterwork concepts in Toronto, bringing a touch of French flair to the local social scene. 🎟️ 4 Complimentary Tickets — valid for any ApéroChic event.
Tickets must be redeemed together for the same event.
Applicable for tickets valued up to $30 each (full price).
Cannot be applied to events where the full ticket price exceeds $30. Expiry - May 2026
Le Paradis Brasserie Bistro Gift Certificate
Value: $200
Small menu of French fare in a cozy space with tucked-away seating nooks for romantic meals.
Caudalie SkinCare Basket
Value: $320
Treat yourself to a radiant complexion with this luxurious skincare collection from Caudalie, the French brand celebrated for its natural, vineyard-inspired beauty rituals.
This elegant set includes everything you need for glowing, healthy skin all season long:
Experience the art of French skincare — where nature meets indulgence.
Enjoy two private 1:1 Pilates training sessions with Lauren at her boutique home studio located just a 3-minute drive from LFT!
Value: $250
More about Lauren, Certified Pilates and Essentrics® Instructor
Lauren Finkelstein is a Mat and Pre/Postnatal Certified Pilates Instructor, as well as a Level 4 Certified Essentrics® Instructor based in Toronto. She teaches both small group classes and private 1:1 training. As a busy mom of two, Lauren understands the physical demands of parenthood and the challenge of finding accessible, convenient ways to move. Her goal is to help you make exercise fit into your lifestyle.
Private Pilates training with Lauren offers a personalized approach to help individuals meet various health, lifestyle and fitness goals, as well customizations for individuals recovering from injuries or those seeking modifications to improve the effectiveness of their regular strength training routines. As a trainer who specializes in both Pilates and Essentrics, Lauren is also able to blend both methods to meet a range of lifestyle and fitness goals!
This package includes:
2 x Private Pilates and/or Essentrics Training Sessions – 60 minutes each
Retail value: $250.00 CAD - Must be redeemed by June 30, 2026.
Whether you’re curious about trying Pilates for the first time, looking for focused one-on-one workouts, or are interested in small group classes in a supportive environment, Living by Lauren offers approachable, effective training to help you feel strong, mobile, and confident.
More information: https://livingbylauren.com/
Home studio info: https://livingbylauren.com/home-studio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/living.by.lauren/
Black Agate Necklace by (Contre) Jour In 14ct Gold and semi precious stones
Value: $220
Contrejour is a natural stone jewelry brand for those who see retreat as a form of presence and embrace inner luxury as a quiet statement.
Our pieces are made for those who love:
• the raw beauty of living stone,
Every necklace is handmade in Canada with semi-precious stones and 14-carat gold filled details.
One month of Math Tutoring at Mathnasium Leaside
Value: $579
Mathnasium's programs help K-12 students at any skill level build solid foundations for math mastery, while transforming how they think and feel about math.
Includes registration fee.
Valid until June 30th, 2026.
valid for new families only.
856 Millwood Road
Toronto, ON M4G 1W6
https://www.mathnasium.com/ca/math-centres/leaside
Insta: @mathnasium.leaside
Castle & Coal 5 course Dessert Tasting Experience for 2
Value: $200
Tucked away at Dovercourt & Queen West, Castle & Coal is a neighborhood patisserie celebrated for its ever-changing selection of pastries and desserts inspired by Ontario’s seasonal produce. Led by a Michelin-trained pastry chef, this hidden gem blends British and French traditions into unforgettable creations.
Indulge in a 5-course dessert tasting experience for two, an evening of refined sweetness from 6–8pm, available starting January 2026.
Grey Agate Necklace by (Contre) Jour In 14ct Gold and semi precious stones
Value: $220
Contrejour is a natural stone jewelry brand for those who see retreat as a form of presence and embrace inner luxury as a quiet statement.
Our pieces are made for those who love:
Every necklace is handmade in Canada with semi-precious stones and 14-carat gold filled details.
Garnet Necklace by (Contre) Jour In 14ct Gold and semi precious stones
Value: $220
Contrejour is a natural stone jewelry brand for those who see retreat as a form of presence and embrace inner luxury as a quiet statement.
Our pieces are made for those who love:
Every necklace is handmade in Canada with semi-precious stones and 14-carat gold filled details.
Red Aventurine Necklace by (Contre) Jour In 14ct Gold and semi precious stones
Value: $220
Contrejour is a natural stone jewelry brand for those who see retreat as a form of presence and embrace inner luxury as a quiet statement.
Our pieces are made for those who love:
Every necklace is handmade in Canada with semi-precious stones and 14-carat gold filled details.
Affinity Strategic Brand Consultation (Half-Day)
Value: $1,000
About Affinity – The Brand & Com Studio
Affinity supports businesses in building and amplifying their impact through a holistic approach to brand strategy and communication. From strategic positioning to content creation, including social media and AI integration, the studio brings its expertise to organizations seeking to combine vision, creativity, and operational efficiency.
Auction Offer – Strategic Brand Consultation (Half-Day)
This service consists of an analysis of your brand identity and current communication efforts. It highlights key areas for improvement and opportunities to strengthen your brand image, clarify your positioning, and structure your communication strategy. You will walk away with a clear diagnosis and concrete recommendations tailored to your company’s reality.
Royal Ontario Museum General Admission for 4 including all special exhibitions on display
Value: $104
These passes are valid for any special exhibitions on display that are ticketed separately from general admission, so the value of the tickets may increase when we have special exhibitions on display.
The Royal Ontario Museum showcases art, culture and nature from around the world and across the ages. The ROM is Canada’s largest and most comprehensive museum, home to a world-class collection of 18 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens, featured in 40 gallery and exhibition spaces. ROM serves as a national landmark, and a dynamic cultural destination in the heart of Toronto for all to enjoy.
Chanel Fragrance & Beauty/ Sublimage – Skincare Routine
Value: $1905+ tax
The revitalizing power of Vanilla Planifolia is concentrated in the multi-sensory textures and formulas of SUBLIMAGE skincare.
https://www.chanel.com/ca-en/skincare/sublimage/c/6x2x1/
donated by Chanel Fragrance & Beauty.
Double Wrap Bracelet Antique Gold by Marie Laure Chamorel
Value: $313 + tax
Double wrap bracelet in brass with a gold and antique gold finish, composed of a metallic gold textile ribbon embroidered with fine chains.
An easy-to-wear piece of textile jewelry, ideal for daily occasions.
Recalling the charm of antique trims, this piece enhances any outfit with a sophisticated touch.
Length: 35 cm - Width: 1,3 cm - Adjustable size with three snap buttons - Weight: 12 gr
Brass chains
65% rayon 35% polyamide ribbon
https://us.marielaurechamorel.com/collections/double-wrap-bracelet/products/1l008-double-wrap-bracelet-antique-gold
https://www.instagram.com/marielaurechamorel/
Title: Lil Foodie and Language Book Set
Value: $115
A unique chance to own a unique set of kids books from an independent Canadian
publisher!
This charming collection of 8 children’s books by Toronto author and
publisher Amanda Minuk of Doodle Paw Press makes a wonderful gift for little
readers, families, or classrooms. Each book is thoughtfully designed to spark curiosity,
encourage early learning, and celebrate fun themes from food to sports to the wonders
of Canada.
From saying hello to favourite foods with kid-friendly recipes that will inspire young
chefs to learning about all the big feelings, this collection of books is engaging, durable,
and perfect for pre-schoolers through early elementary. Parents will also enjoy seeing
words in different languages sprinkled throughout for extra learning and fun!
Included in this bundle:
Hello and Bonjour Canada – Trivia Book (English edition, Paperback)
Hello Hockey (Board Book)
Hello Pizza (Board Book)
Hello Pasta (Board Book)
Hello Hot Chocolate (Paperback)
Hello Latkes (Paperback)
Yummy Numbers (Paperback)
ABCs of Emotions (Paperback)
Highlights:
Bright, playful illustrations designed to capture children’s attention
Themes that celebrate food, culture, languages, sports, and learning
Great for family storytime, classrooms, or as gifts
For more information about the author:
Visit: www.doodlepawpress.com
Follow: @doodlepawpress
3 Signature wine bottles in wine carrier
Value: $80 + tax
Downtown Winery is a family owned wine bar + bottle shoppe
located on the Ossington strip.
The carrier contains a selection of 3 bottles.
City Dance Corp
2-week unlimited classes at the youth studio
3 free adult drop-in classes"
Value: $100 + tax
Get moving with City Dance Corp, Toronto’s leading dance studio!
This certificate includes 2 weeks of unlimited youth classes and 3 free adult drop-in classes — the perfect way for the whole family to discover new moves, build confidence, and have fun through dance.
From hip hop to ballet, jazz to contemporary, City Dance Corp offers expert instruction in a welcoming, high-energy environment for all levels.
950 Dupont Street, Toronto, ON M6H 1Z2
The passes should be used by 2 different kids. Bring a friend to try the classes!
1 Private Pilates Session at Mindful Movement Centre in Yorkville.
Value: $153 + tax
Yorkville Pilates Studio specializing in both Mat & Reformer Pilates. Intimately sized group classes and private sessions for all experience and levels.
Valid for 3 months from the claimed date.
4 Pack of Pilates Group Classes at Mindful Movement Centre in Yorkville.
Value: $226 + tax
Yorkville Pilates Studio specializing in both Mat & Reformer Pilates. Intimately sized group classes and private sessions for all experience and levels.
Valid for 3 months from the claimed date.
Orlane Paris – B21 Extraordinaire
Value: $1,064 + tax
A set of 6 prestige skincare products, representing the excellence of beauty.
The House of Orlane has been creating legendary cosmetic care since 1947. Valuable skin care with extraordinary textures contains the most recent and innovative discoveries in anti-aging cosmetics. Ever since the firm’s creation, thanks to the expertise of its research laboratories near Orleans, it has been producing the skin care formulas based on a truly scientific approach to beauty, one that perfectly matches the reputation of the French manufacturing label.
— Generously offered by Cosmolane Inc.
