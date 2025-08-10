Manière noire | Automne 2025 | Formation pour tous

Instructor : Xavier Charbonneau Gravel | Tuesdays November 11, 18, 25, and December 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | 12 hours of class, materials included | Prerequisites:Familiarity with intaglio engraving | This course grants you access to the preferential rate of $35 for "Vendredis à l'Atelier".

Instructor : Xavier Charbonneau Gravel | Tuesdays November 11, 18, 25, and December 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | 12 hours of class, materials included | Prerequisites:Familiarity with intaglio engraving | This course grants you access to the preferential rate of $35 for "Vendredis à l'Atelier".

seeMoreDetailsMobile