FR
LES ÉVÉNEMENTS ASIASIE
Asian Night Market at ROYALMOUNT
5050 Chem. de la Côte-de-Liesse
Montréal, QC H4P 0C9, Canada
General Admission - $5
CA$5
🎟️ Included with your ticket: 5 food coupons (5 x $1) valid at selected kiosks. 4 kiosks already announced + 1 different mystery kiosk each day.
Entry into the draw for
550 prizes
offered by the event's 20 sponsors (a scratch card per entry, 1 in 50 chance of winning)
Ticket valid for a specific day
🎟️ Included with your ticket: 5 food coupons (5 x $1) valid at selected kiosks. 4 kiosks already announced + 1 different mystery kiosk each day.
Entry into the draw for
550 prizes
offered by the event's 20 sponsors (a scratch card per entry, 1 in 50 chance of winning)
Ticket valid for a specific day
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Ticket – $20 – AUGUST 29
CA$20
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Ticket – $20 – AUGUST 30
CA$20
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Ticket – $20 – AUGUST 31
CA$20
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Ticket – $20 – SEPT 1ER
CA$20
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
Everything included with general admission
Priority access to enter the site and busy booths
VIP lounge to refresh and relax
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tasting Ticket - Bluefin Tuna by Antonio Park - $50
CA$50
Akami + Toro + Chutoro + 4 makis
Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 7:30 PM (pick-up)
This ticket does not include any entry ticket, to buy separately.
Akami + Toro + Chutoro + 4 makis
Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 7:30 PM (pick-up)
This ticket does not include any entry ticket, to buy separately.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
VIP Experience with Antonio Park - Bluefin Tuna Cutting - $170
CA$170
Includes VIP entry and general admission
Very limited spaces (60 in total)
Be front row and taste directly from the carcass
A unique sensory, culinary, and cultural experience
Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Includes VIP entry and general admission
Very limited spaces (60 in total)
Be front row and taste directly from the carcass
A unique sensory, culinary, and cultural experience
Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout