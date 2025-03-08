eventClosed

More At Home Society Canucks Ticket Raffle

addExtraDonation

$

1 Ticket Entry
CA$10
Name input to draw 1 time per ticket purchased.
3 Tickets Entrees
CA$25
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Name input to draw 3 times per ticket bundle.
7 Tickets Entrees
CA$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Name input to draw 7 times per ticket bundle.
20 Entrees
CA$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Name input to draw 20 times per ticket bundle.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing