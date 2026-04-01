MTLRDL Inc

Organisé par

MTLRDL Inc

À propos de cet événement

MTLRD - Beast of the East 2026

8650 Av. Querbes

Montréal, QC H3N 2X4, Canada

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - All time derby fan
35 $

Valid for one day of your choice. For the die-hard fans who want to give the community an extra push.

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - Regular price
30 $

Valid for one day of your choice. The standard rate.

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - Accessible price
25 $

Valid for one day of your choice. Because Derby is for everyone. Period.

Day Pass (Saturday or Sunday) - Children 6-14 years
10 $

Valid for one day of your choice. 6-7 meme fans: Next generation of players

Weekend pass (3 days) - All time derby fan - Early bird
57 $
Disponible jusqu'au 24 mai

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (3 days) - Regular price - Early bird
52 $
Disponible jusqu'au 24 mai

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (3 days) - Accessible price - Early bird
49 $
Disponible jusqu'au 24 mai

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (3 days) - Children 6-14 years
26 $

The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.

Weekend pass (2 days) - All time derby fan - Early bird
51 $
Disponible jusqu'au 24 mai

The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.

Weekend pass (2 days) - Regular price - Early bird
46 $
Disponible jusqu'au 24 mai

The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.

Weekend pass (2 days) - Accessible price - Early bird
43 $
Disponible jusqu'au 24 mai

The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.

Fan de derby de tous les temps
22 $

The sugar supporter: Supporte sa communauté et frappe aussi fort que nos joueur.euse.s

Prix régulier
18 $

Juste un.e fan.e ordinaire qui fait des choses extraordinaires

Prix accessible
15 $

Parce que le Derby c'est pour tout le monde. Point.

Enfants 6-14 ans
5 $

pour les fans de meme 6-7

Enfants 0-5 ans
Gratuit

il n'est jamais trop tot pour etre fan de derby

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