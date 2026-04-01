MTLRD - Beast of the East 2026

À propos de cet événement
Valid for one day of your choice. For the die-hard fans who want to give the community an extra push.
Valid for one day of your choice. The standard rate.
Valid for one day of your choice. Because Derby is for everyone. Period.
Valid for one day of your choice. 6-7 meme fans: Next generation of players
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The total experience: from the first whistle on Friday night to the trophy pictures on Sunday.
The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.
The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.
The classic combo to catch all the action from Saturday through the Sunday finals.
The sugar supporter: Supporte sa communauté et frappe aussi fort que nos joueur.euse.s
Juste un.e fan.e ordinaire qui fait des choses extraordinaires
Parce que le Derby c'est pour tout le monde. Point.
pour les fans de meme 6-7
il n'est jamais trop tot pour etre fan de derby
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