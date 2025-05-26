Comprend:

1. The Castle of My Heart

2. Please Release Me

3. Born Again

4. I'm Redeemed

5. His Mercy is Still the Same

6. Night is Almost Over

7. He Loved Me Enough

8. Jesus I Will Praise Your Name

9. He Brought Me Out

10. Who Am I?

11. Yes, I Know

12. Walking on the Sea

13. When He Reached Down His Hand

14. At Calvary

15. He Just Keeps on Loving Me

16. He'll Do It Again

17. Keep Walking On

18. Thank You for Being My Friend





25,00 $ CAD (plus frais de port et de manutention)