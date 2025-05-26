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Comprend:
1. Above it All
2. Greatest Love Story
3. Glory to His Name
4. Gethsemane
5. No Winter is Forever
6. Touch of His Hand
7. Victory in Jesus
8. When He was on the Cross
9. Higher Than I've Ever Been
10. We're Not Home Yet
11. All that I Need is Jesus
12. He Keeps Me Singing
13. Acres of Diamonds
14. God Will Do It Again
15. Wonder of Wonders
16. My God is Real
17. Never Say Goodbye Again
25,00 $ CAD (plus frais de port et de manutention)
Comprend:
1. The Castle of My Heart
2. Please Release Me
3. Born Again
4. I'm Redeemed
5. His Mercy is Still the Same
6. Night is Almost Over
7. He Loved Me Enough
8. Jesus I Will Praise Your Name
9. He Brought Me Out
10. Who Am I?
11. Yes, I Know
12. Walking on the Sea
13. When He Reached Down His Hand
14. At Calvary
15. He Just Keeps on Loving Me
16. He'll Do It Again
17. Keep Walking On
18. Thank You for Being My Friend
25,00 $ CAD (plus frais de port et de manutention)
Contient:
1. There is Power In The Blood
2. Closer Than You Think
3. Treasures Money Cannot Buy
4. The Light of The World Shines On
5. All I Was Looking For
6. It Is Well
7. Jesus Lives
8. Thank God For Sunday Morning
9. Under Control
10. The Timeless Prize
25,00 $ CAD (plus frais de port et de manutention)
Avec:
1. The Treasure
2. Gabriel Get Ready
3. Born in the Shadow of Mount Calvary
4. Do You Have Any Room?
5. The Light of the World Shines On
6. O Little Town of Bethlehem
7. The Christmas Manger Display
8. Wonder of Wonders
9. Joy to the World
10. On My Father's Side
25,00 $ CAD (plus frais de port et de manutention)
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