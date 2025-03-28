FR
Chorale Suédoise de Montréal
Musikkväll
5065 Rue Sherbrooke
Lachine, QC H8T 1H9, Canada
Presale General admission
CA$20
PLEASE NOTE: This ticket is discounted for presale and will be $25 at the door. Available until May 1st.
PLEASE NOTE: This ticket is discounted for presale and will be $25 at the door. Available until May 1st.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Presale Under 18
CA$10
PLEASE NOTE: This ticket is discounted for presale and will be $15 at the door. Available until May 1st.
PLEASE NOTE: This ticket is discounted for presale and will be $15 at the door. Available until May 1st.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout