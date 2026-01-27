Philippine International for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Organisé par

Philippine International for Arts, Culture and Heritage

À propos de cet événement

OTTAWA FIESTA EXTRAVAGANZA 2026 - VENDOR REGISTRATION

4899 Uplands Dr

Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6, Canada

Admission générale - 13 juin 2026
750 $

Profitez du programme complet avec accès à toutes les activités principales.

Baked Goods Vendors
1 100 $

IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTES:

  • All Food Vendors must complete and submit the Ottawa Public Health Special Event Vendors Form in advance to ensure compliance.

Booth Space & Tent Information

All vendors will be provided with:

  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ booth space
  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ tent
  • Two (2) 6-foot tables
  • Two (2) chairs

An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.


Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.

Beverage Vendors
1 100 $

Hot Food Vendors
1 650 $

ADD-ONS (Optional) 1500 Watts Duplex Outlet
192,10 $

Basic option, same as a household outlet. Ideal for Artisans and Retailers vendors.

$170 + HST = $192.10

ADD-ONS (Optional) 20 Amp Dedicated Quad
267,81 $

For Baked Goods, Beverages and Hot Food Vendors

$237 + HST = $267.81

ADD-ONS (Optional) Extra - 10x10 Tent Space
350 $
