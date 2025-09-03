Sponsorship

Essential Support
CA$10

For those who want to offer a first gesture of support and participate in the life of the shelter.


Advantages:

  • Photo and regular updates of the sponsored pig (2x per year)
  • Symbolic mention on the shelter's website or page
  • Satisfaction of contributing directly to the well-being of the pigs
Pig Companion
CA$20

For enthusiasts who want to get more involved and discover the daily life of the pigs.


Advantages:

  • All the benefits of the Base tier
  • Participation in a guided tour or educational workshop
  • Exclusive souvenir from the shelter
Refuge Pillar
CA$35

For those who want to live a unique experience and have a special bond with their pig.


Advantages:

  • All the benefits of the Intermediate tier
  • Personal meeting with the sponsored pig
  • Exclusive goodies and special mention on the wall of honors
Honorary Benefactor
CA$500

For patrons and companies who wish to make a major difference and leave a lasting impact.


Advantage:

  • All the benefits of the Premium tier
  • Privileged access to shelter events and activities
  • Logo or name prominently featured on our communications and shelter signs
$

